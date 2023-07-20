Mark Consuelos Strips Down, Shows Off His Six-Pack as He Takes a Cold Plunge on 'Live with Kelly and Mark'

Mark Consuelos tried a six-minute cold plunge guided by Dr. Jonathan Leary, who noted that women are often better at them because they are "more mentally strong within their bodies"

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

Updated on July 20, 2023 03:50PM EDT
Mark Consuelos Shows Off Six-Pack During a Cold Plunge on Live with Kelly and Mark
Mark Consuelos shows off his six-pack after completing a cold plunge. Photo:

KellyMarkLive/Twitter

Mark Consuelos is showing off his toned body as he takes “the big plunge.”

During Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the co-host stripped down as he participated in cold plunge therapy alongside Michael Gelman, the show’s longtime producer, for the show’s “Aches and Pain Week.” 

The crowd cheered as Consuelos, 52, removed his robe, revealing his six-pack as he got into the tub filled with ice water.

“I feel good,” he said, admitting that he wouldn’t mind doing cold plunges on his own at home.

During the 6-minute cold plunge, Consuleos and Gelman were guided by Dr. Jonathan Leary as co-host Kelly Ripa asked the holistic and sports medicine expert about the benefits of the practice.

“Honestly, there’s so many [benefits],” Leary said. “The moment you step out of the tub you feel like a superhuman. The process of going in isn’t the most enjoyable in the beginning but decreased inflammation, improved sleep, mood enhancement, you have a dopamine spike, your body’s buzzing all day.”

“It’s also the mental challenge of accomplishing something that is so difficult and it makes you so mentally strong,” he added.

Leary noted that women typically do better at cold plunges and are “more mentally strong within their bodies.” Additionally, anyone with heart conditions shouldn’t participate in cold plunges unless discussed with their doctor beforehand, he stressed. 

“It’s relatively safe when it’s monitored the right way and you have the right supervision,” Leary said.

Many stars have participated in cold plunging over the years. Most recently, Hailey Bieber  documented her cold plunge on TikTok, telling her followers that she stays in the ice-cold water for a minimum of 30 seconds and it helps her anxiety.

Josh Brolin, Lady Gaga and Zac Efron are also fans of the practice, and cold plunge therapy has been staple post-game treatment for professional athletes for years.

However, the American Heart Association warns that prolonged exposure to cold temperatures could be dangerous, especially for anyone with a history of heart problems.

