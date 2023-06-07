Is Kelly Ripa the 'Hornier' Spouse? Mark Consuelos Has an Answer!

Mark Consuelos is opening up about how he and wife Kelly Ripa keep their 27-year marriage steamy.

On Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 52-year-old Riverdale alum played a game of “Agree or Disagree!” When host Andy Cohen, 54, presented the statement, “My partner is the hornier one in my relationship,” Consuelos held up his “Disagree” sign with a smile.



During the game, Consuelos also shared where he stands on whether “one should never text a nude photo if one is famous.” He immediately agreed, prompting Cohen to follow up, “Even with the head cut off?”

“Definitely, yes,” said the Live with Kelly and Mark co-host.

During another segment of the show, Cohen asked how big of a “cuddle monster” Consuelos is, and he shared, “I would say I’m an average five and half” before adding that he is “the big spoon.”

He also revealed that his bedroom dirty talk is “only in Spanish.”

In March, Ripa and Consuelos opened up about staying connected while Consuelos filmed on location during the pandemic on her podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.

"There were rituals. Can I tell you something? We had sexual rituals that were so ludicrous over FaceTime," revealed Ripa, 52.

The television personality admitted she only wanted to show her husband her most flattering angles during their virtual chats.

"I became so alarmed at my appearance over FaceTime that I started rigging the computer to hang from a ladder," she shared. "I'm not kidding."

"I hung the computer over a ladder so that I could look up to Mark and he did not have to see what gravity was actually doing [to me]," she added. "You get really close to yourself in situations where you're separated from your husband for long periods of time."

