Mark Consuelos Says Daughter Lola Warned Him to 'Watch Himself' While Talking About Scandoval on TV

The 'Live' co-host revealed that his kids sometimes offer feedback after watching their parents' talk show

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 7, 2023 11:33 AM
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Lola Consuelos
Photo: Kelly Ripa/instagram

Mark Consuelos' daughter is making sure her dad is choosing his words wisely when it comes to discussing the "Scandoval" drama.

On Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Riverdale actor, 52, shared that he and wife Kelly Ripa's kids periodically watch their parents' daytime talk show, Live with Kelly and Mark, and often come with feedback.

"Yes, Lola texted me when we were going in about the Scandoval episode, and she said, 'You better watch yourself,' " Consuelos said of his 21-year-old daughter. "'You better watch what side you're taking because it could be very bad for you.'"

"So that was one of the latest times that our kids checked in," he concluded.

Consuelos and Ripa, 52, talked about Scandoval — the name given to the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss on Vanderpump Rules — on an episode of Live last month.

"My daughter flew home from London two nights ago and she arrived and she said, 'Have you heard of Scandoval?', " Ripa began. "I just did a whole interview with Andy Cohen for my podcast [but] I don't know anything about this show, Vanderpump Rules."

"But we do know we've been inundated," Consuelos hilariously added. "If you have a smart phone or newspaper for the past 4 months, 3 months, we've been getting inundated with Scandoval!"

Ripa went on to reveal that their daughter told them to not only watch the Scandoval special, but to also watch the first part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion. She shared that they then sat down as a family and watched both episodes and that they ended up on different sides of the scandal.

"But last night, an entire dinner table...a spirited debate. Because it seems like the men in the family are in one camp and Lola is in another camp," Ripa explained.

"I was in a camp all by myself," Consuelos touted. "Because there's two sides and then Schwartz — and I'm on Schwartz's side."

"Mark is on a side of a player not really that involved, so Mark is pro this person nobody is talking about," Ripa joked. "But our son and our daughter are very much in their camps. I'm in the camp of gathering data like a social experiment. I covertly recorded my children having this debate and then I sent it to Andy Cohen and he was like, 'This is a special!'"

The two went on to debate their sides, with Consuelos staunchly in support of Schwartz, whom he claimed was only abiding by "guy code." Ripa, on the other hand, stressed that they are "very invested now," especially with part two on the horizon.

