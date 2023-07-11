Mark Consuelos Says Daughter Lola Isn't 'Such a Pain' Anymore, Has Become 'So Great' as an Adult

Mark Consuelos is revealing that his daughter Lola hasn't always been so sweet.

On Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Consuelos, 52, and his wife and co-host Kelly Ripa, 52, talked about how their relationship with 22-year-old daughter Lola has evolved since she was little.

"We got to spend time with our daughter and her friends," Consuelos began, referencing the recent trip to Greece the couple took with their second-born.

Kelly Ripa/instagram

"And I'm looking at my daughter, who is 22 years old, who used to be — and I say this affectionately — such a pain. Such a pain. But let me tell you, once they get a little bit older, the gift of hanging out with your adult children is so amazing," he continued. "She was so great. We got to spend time with her."

"This was her graduation slash birthday present," Ripa explained. "We just said that, it was really more for us," Consuelos added.

Lola, whose new song Divine Timing comes out Friday, graduated from New York University (NYU) this past May.

In August, Lola talked to PEOPLE about embarking on her music career and dropped her debut single "Paranoia Silverlining." "I've been making music since I was 14 years old and never really had anything that I thought was legitimate enough to write about or something that resonated with me," Lola told PEOPLE.

"So I came up with the idea around 'Paranoia Silverlining,' which is the notion that maybe your biggest fears don't exist and that everyone, like it or not, [is] going to be paranoid."

She also said that her famous parents were the first to listen to the track when it was finished. "They loved it," she said of the track that features singer Jo Jo. "My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad! So when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured."

When she received her diploma, Lola's parents shared an adorable video collage of scenes from the ceremony — aptly set to Ella Fitzgerald's rendition of "Whatever Lola Wants."

"Lola Gets! 🎓" Ripa wrote. "#HappyGraduation and congrats @theyoungestyung … we are so proud of you 👏 👩‍🎓 🎉." Consuelos also shared the montage on Instagram, writing, "Congratulations Lola!!! We love you!!"