Mark Consuelos Says Daughter Lola Isn't 'Such a Pain' Anymore, Has Become 'So Great' as an Adult

The 'Live with Kelly and Mark' host revealed that his daughter Lola hasn't always been so sweet

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 11, 2023 03:22PM EDT
Mark Consuelos and daughter Lola Grace Consuelos arrive at the premiere of EuropaCorp's "Nine Lives" at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 1, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Mark Consuelos is revealing that his daughter Lola hasn't always been so sweet.

On Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Consuelos, 52, and his wife and co-host Kelly Ripa, 52, talked about how their relationship with 22-year-old daughter Lola has evolved since she was little.

"We got to spend time with our daughter and her friends," Consuelos began, referencing the recent trip to Greece the couple took with their second-born.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Lola Consuelos
Kelly Ripa/instagram

"And I'm looking at my daughter, who is 22 years old, who used to be — and I say this affectionately — such a pain. Such a pain. But let me tell you, once they get a little bit older, the gift of hanging out with your adult children is so amazing," he continued. "She was so great. We got to spend time with her."

"This was her graduation slash birthday present," Ripa explained. "We just said that, it was really more for us," Consuelos added.

Lola, whose new song Divine Timing comes out Friday, graduated from New York University (NYU) this past May.

In August, Lola talked to PEOPLE about embarking on her music career and dropped her debut single "Paranoia Silverlining." "I've been making music since I was 14 years old and never really had anything that I thought was legitimate enough to write about or something that resonated with me," Lola told PEOPLE.

"So I came up with the idea around 'Paranoia Silverlining,' which is the notion that maybe your biggest fears don't exist and that everyone, like it or not, [is] going to be paranoid."

She also said that her famous parents were the first to listen to the track when it was finished. "They loved it," she said of the track that features singer Jo Jo. "My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad! So when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured."

When she received her diploma, Lola's parents shared an adorable video collage of scenes from the ceremony — aptly set to Ella Fitzgerald's rendition of "Whatever Lola Wants."

"Lola Gets! 🎓" Ripa wrote. "#HappyGraduation and congrats @theyoungestyung … we are so proud of you 👏 👩‍🎓 🎉." Consuelos also shared the montage on Instagram, writing, "Congratulations Lola!!! We love you!!"

Related Articles
Lola Conseulos Graduates from NYU https://www.instagram.com/p/CsXDAmDAnHG/
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Daughter Lola Graduating from NYU: 'We Are So Proud of You'
Lola Consuelos 'Just Wants to Get the Ball Rolling' on Music Career;
Lola Consuelos 'Just Wants to Get the Ball Rolling' on Music Career — and Kelly and Mark Approve!
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos in Greece
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Accidentally End Up on Nude Beach During Family Vacation in Greece
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Share Adorable 'Kid Approved' Holiday Family Photo
Kelly Ripa Gives Mark Consuelos Sweet Shoutout on Father's Day: 'Let's Hear It for the Dads'
Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa Gets 'Caught' Taking a Sneaky Vacation Photo of Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire"
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Pretend to French Kiss in Front of Their Kids: 'It Disgusts Them'
Lola Consuelos and parents https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctjl7e0AlkY/
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Throwback Photos in Honor of Daughter Lola's 22nd Birthday
Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola Consuelos, sons Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California
All About Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 3 Kids
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Lola Consuelos
Mark Consuelos Says Daughter Lola Warned Him to 'Watch Himself' While Talking About Scandoval on TV
Kelly Ripa Looks Pretty in Pink with Husband Mark Consuelos and Son Joaquin for 2022 Gaynor Gala https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd6yGr_rwcY/
Kelly Ripa Reveals She Once Woke Up to Son Peeing on Her Clothes: Sounded Like 'Marbles Dropping'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire" With Parfums de Marly And Telmont Champagne At Scarpetta at Scarpetta on September 27, 2022
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say They’ll Never Renew Their Wedding Vows: ‘Kiss of Death’
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire" With Parfums de Marly And Telmont Champagne At Scarpetta at Scarpetta on September 27, 2022
Kelly Ripa Says There’s ‘No Secret' to Her 27-Year Marriage with Mark Consuelos: 'The Thing is, Don't Panic’
Kelly Ripa family
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Michael's 26th Birthday with Throwback Pics: 'We Love You'
kelly-ripa-long-bob.jpg
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say Daughter Lola Got Them Hooked on Scandoval — and the Family Is Divided!
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Relationship Timeline
Mark Conseulos Says Daughter Lola Has 'Never Forgiven' Him After Nick Jonas Surprise on Met Gala Night
Mark Consuelos Says Daughter Lola Has 'Never Forgiven' Him After Nick Jonas Surprise on Met Gala Night