Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at Rep. Lauren Boebert on Wednesday, accusing the Colorado congresswoman of "copying" her articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden — and calling her "a little b----'" in front of their fellow lawmakers.

The interaction, which was caught on C-SPAN cameras and confirmed by Greene's spokesperson, took place after both of the controversial Republican representatives put forward resolutions to impeach the president.

“I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little b---- to me,” Greene told Boebert. “And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”

After Boebert responded with, “OK, Marjorie, we’re through,” Greene then said, “We were never together."

Asked to confirm whether Greene called Boebert a "little b----" and accused her of copying her impeachment resolution, Greene's spokesperson told PEOPLE, "Yes."

Boebert's spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment, though the Colorado lawmaker told The Daily Beast: “Marjorie is not my enemy. I came here to protect our children and their posterity. Joe Biden and the Democrats are destroying our country. My priorities are to correct their bad policies and save America.”

Greene and Boebert have both frequently courted controversy since coming to Congress in 2021, in large part due to their fierce alliance with former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shouts 'liar' as President Joe Biden delivers his 2023 State of the Union address. JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Both women made headlines in 2022 when they repeatedly interrupted Biden's State of the Union address to heckle him. Boebert's interruption came while the president was speaking about increasing support for veterans — which he said was close to his heart as his older son, former National Guardsman Beau Biden, died of brain cancer in 2015.

Greene is no stranger to getting in heated arguments with her House colleagues, and has previously sparred with lawmakers on either side of the aisle, including former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Greene also has a history of incendiary social media activity, including a "liked" Facebook comment that called for "a bullet to the head" of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and musing about whether a California wildfire was started by a space laser.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Boebert, meanwhile, is a fervent gun advocate who vowed in a political ad to carry a weapon to work in Congress, and once reportedly got into a standoff with Capitol Police when she refused to allow officers to search her bag after setting off metal detectors just days after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

She, too, has feuded with her colleagues, once calling Muslim Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar a member of "the jihad squad" and accused her of "praising terrorists."

