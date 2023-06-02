Marjorie Taylor Greene Posts Transphobic Tweet on First Day of Pride Month

While many lawmakers took a moment to honor the LGBTQ+ community on June 1, Rep. Greene began the day by stoking far-right flames with an anti-trans tweet

By People Staff
Updated on June 2, 2023 04:24 PM
Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a press conference to say she visited the Holocaust Museum and wanted to express remorse for comparing mask-wearing to the Holocaust outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 14 June 2021
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene did not miss an opportunity to spread transphobic messaging to her followers on Thursday, which marked the first day of Pride Month amid a particularly solemn year for the LGBTQ+ community.

While many lawmakers, including President Joe Biden, took a moment to show support for LGBTQ+ constituents on June 1, Greene began the day with an anti-trans tweet.

"There are TWO genders: Male & Female," the tweet read. "Trust the science!" The caption accompanied a photo showing that she has a sign with the same words propped up outside her congressional office.

The tweet, which reaffirmed Greene's intolerance for transgender and nonbinary people, fails to acknowledge that scientists have overwhelmingly validated transgender identities, recognizing that sex and gender are complicated and cannot be defined as simply as far-right lawmakers would like.

RELATED: Biden Reaffirms Commitment to LGBTQ+ Community as Pride Month Begins, Denouncing ‘Hateful Laws’ and Violence

Greene has on multiple occasions fought against transgender rights in Congress, and with her bully pulpit has intentionally misgendered people and said that she will always "refuse to recognize" trans identities as legitimate.

Two months ago, Greene's official congressional Twitter account was temporarily suspended after she weighed in on a planned "Trans Day of Vengeance" rally — which was organized as a unifying protest against the escalating attacks on trans and nonbinary people — by seemingly equating the transgender community with terrorism.

The tweet that got Greene's account suspended also attempted to use the transgender identity of the woman who carried out a mass shooting in Nashville as evidence.

RELATED: President Biden Says Florida's 'Cruel' Anti-Trans Bills Are 'Close to Sinful': 'What Are They Thinking?'

The White House

MOLLY RILEY/AFP via Getty Images

Pride Month is an entire month dedicated to the uplifting of LGBTQ+ voices, celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and the support of LGBTQ+ rights. Throughout the month of June, nationwide, there are traditionally parades, protests, drag performances, live theater, and memorials and celebrations of life for members of the community who lost their lives to HIV/AIDS. It is part political activism, part celebration.

This year, Pride Month arrives as many Republicans have taken a renewed interest in stripping back LGBTQ+ people's rights, exemplifying the continued need for visibility and allyship as far-right rhetoric spreads rapidly, often portraying LGBTQ+ people as threats to children and families.

RELATED: Anti-Drag Legislation Is Sweeping the Nation: Here's Where Each State Stands on Drag Bans

In a proclamation this week reaffirming that he has the LGBTQ+ community's back, President Biden wrote, "Books about LGBTQI+ people are being banned from libraries. Transgender youth in over a dozen States have had their medically necessary health care banned. Homophobic and transphobic vitriol spewed online has spilled over into real life, as armed hate groups intimidate people at Pride marches and drag performances, and threaten doctors' offices and children's hospitals that offer care to the LGBTQI+ community."

Explaining that humans are all "inextricably linked," Biden also emphasized that "when one group's dignity and equality are threatened, we all suffer."

In concluding his lengthy proclamation, Biden said: "I call upon the people of the United States to recognize the achievements of the LGBTQI+ community, to celebrate the great diversity of the American people, and to wave their flags of pride high."

