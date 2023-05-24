Marjorie Taylor Greene Pays $100K for Kevin McCarthy’s Used Chapstick During GOP Auction

A surprise GOP auction left Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene walking away with an unexpected item from her Republican caucus's leader.

The House GOP paused its weekly meeting on Tuesday to hold an impromptu auction in order to bid off an odd item — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s used chapstick, according to several news outlets.

Greene reportedly came out on top when she made a whopping $100,000 bid for the item, when McCarthy announced that he would throw in a dinner with the winner and any donors and supporters they bring along, per Politico.

"I’m honored to be able to donate $100,000 to the [National Republican Congressional Committee] to help Republicans increase our majority in 2024 and defeat the Democrats,” Greene said in a statement to the outlet.

“My constituents will be honored to host a visit with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who we all think is doing a great job," she continued in the statement.

Several Democrats criticized their Republican colleagues for the decision to hold the auction during dire debt ceiling negotiations between McCarthy and President Joe Biden, including Democratic Rep. Nydia Velazquez, who wrote on Twitter, “Spending $100,000 on chapstick while working overtime to gut the programs that working families rely on. GOP priorities in a nutshell.”

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar also tweeted: “They doing this insane chapstick s--- while the country teeters on default. Wild.”

This comes as Biden, McCarthy and other congressional leaders negotiate a way for the U.S. to avoid defaulting on its debts in the coming days, with the goal that Democrats and Republicans will come to an agreement that prevents a recession and saves countless jobs nationwide.

While the U.S. has never defaulted before, economists have offered up their predictions of what a default would mean, often presenting a scenario that would reverberate through the global economy for decades to come.

"A default would fundamentally hinder the Federal government from serving the American people," a group of economists wrote in a 2021 article published on the White House's website.

"Payments from the Federal government that families rely on to make ends meet would be endangered. The basic functions of the Federal government — including maintaining national defense, national parks, and countless others — would be at risk. The public health system, which has enabled this country to react to a global pandemic, would be unable to adequately function."