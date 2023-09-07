Mariska Hargitay Sits Courtside with 17-Year-Old Son August at the U.S. Open — See the Rare Shot!

The actress shares her three kids — August, 17, Amaya, 13, and Andrew, 12 — with husband Peter Hermann

By Hannah Sacks
Updated on September 7, 2023 03:20PM EDT
Mariska Hargitay and August Hermann are seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships
Photo:

Gotham/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay brought a special plus one to the U.S. Open this year — her son!

On Tuesday, the Law and Order: SVU actress, 59, was photographed sitting courtside at the U.S. Open with her son August, 17.

The two sat close together as they intently watched the action on the court. In another photo, the two looked up as August held his phone in his hands.

Mariska Hargitay and August Miklos Friedrich Hermann are seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships

Gotham/GC Images

Hargitay has been married to husband Peter Hermann, 56, for 19 years. The actress welcomed son August in 2006, and Hermann and Hargitay later welcomed daughter Amaya, 13, through adoption and son Andrew, 12, within six months of each other in 2011. 

In May, Hargitay and Hermann brought their three kids along for a rare red carpet appearance as they attended the 2023 Stuttering Association for the Young Benefit Gala.

Hargitay posed with her hand on daughter Amaya’s shoulder, who smiled next to her brother Andrew as he posed with his father Hermann.

In between his parents, August smiled while Hermann and Hargitay both placed a hand on his shoulder. 

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann Cutest Family Photos

Mariska Hargitay/Instagram

In 2019, the couple opened up to PEOPLE about the key to their long-lasting relationship. "I never thought I would have this much laughter in my life," said the Blue Bloods star, who also had a regular role in Younger. "Not just actual laughter. But also the way that Mariska is just the embodiment of laughter — of joy."

In the interview, Hargitay gave insight into the couple's decision to adopt. "Having lost my mom at a young age, I then grew up with my stepmom, and I have half siblings, and so I know that families can be built in all sorts of different ways, that there isn't just one way to create a family and that it isn't just about biology," she said.

"We adopted Amaya, and Andrew, I always describe it as this angel that fell out of the sky, because he was a little unexpected," Hargitay continued.

"It's something that happened very quickly, when adoption can take a long time. We were so beautifully and surprisingly … not because we're not in sync, but surprisingly in sync about something so huge. So momentous."

