Mariska Hargitay and Husband Peter Hermann Pose In Rare Outing with All Three Kids at Benefit Gala

It was a red carpet family affair last night for the Hargitay-Hermann clan!

On Monday, Mariska Hargitay, 59, and husband Peter Hermann, 55, attended the 2023 Stuttering Association for the Young Benefit Gala with their three kids in tow. The couple shares sons Andrew, 11, and August, 16, as well as daughter Amaya, 12.

Hargitay wore a pastel green dress and posed with her hand on daughter Amaya’s shoulder. Her daughter wore a floral off-the-shoulder dress and smiled next to her brother Andrew, who wore a matching suit with his father Hermann.

In between his parents, August smiled in a blue long-sleeve t-shirt while Hermann and Hargitay both placed a hand on his shoulder.

Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage

Hargitay and Hermann have been married for 18 years. The actress welcomed son August in 2006, and Hermann and Hargitay later adopted Amaya and Andrew within six months of each other in 2011.

Back in 2019, the duo exclusively opened up about the key to their long-lasting relationship in a cover story with PEOPLE.

"I never thought I would have this much laughter in my life," said Blue Bloods star Hermann, who also had a regular role in Younger. "Not just actual laughter. But also the way that Mariska is just the embodiment of laughter — of joy."

In the interview, Hargitay, who has played Lieutenant Olivia Benson in Law & Order: SVU for the last 23 years, opened up about the pair's decision to adopt.

"Having lost my mom at a young age, I then grew up with my stepmom, and I have half siblings, and so I know that families can be built in all sorts of different ways, that there isn't just one way to create a family and that it isn't just about biology," she said.

"We adopted Amaya, and Andrew, I always describe it as this angel that fell out of the sky, because he was a little unexpected," Hargitay continued.

"It's something that happened very quickly, when adoption can take a long time. We were so beautifully and surprisingly … not because we're not in sync, but surprisingly in sync about something so huge. So momentous."

