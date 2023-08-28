The Sweetest Photos of Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann and Their Adorable Family

As if we couldn't love Law & Order: Special Victims Unit any more, the hit TV show gets extra cool points as it's the place where Mariska Hargitay met her husband, Peter Hermann.

Hargitay who's starred on the show as Detective Olivia Benson since 1999, met her man during season 3, when Hermann was brought on for a guest appearance as defense attorney Trevor Langan. The two started dating shortly after filming wrapped, when Hermann asked Hargitay to accompany him to church.

After dating for two years, Hargitay and Hermann tied the knot in 2004. Two years later, they welcomed son August Miklos Friedrich, then daughter Amaya Josephine, followed by son Andrew Nicolas in 2011.

As the couple celebrates their 19th wedding anniversary on Aug. 29, 2023, take a look at some of the sweet photos Hargitay has shared of her adorable family of five.