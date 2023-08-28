Celebrity Parents The Sweetest Photos of Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann and Their Adorable Family As Mariska Hargitay and Peter Herman celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary, see their cutest family photos, featuring their kids August, Amaya and Andrew By Stephanie Sengwe Published on August 28, 2023 02:29PM EDT Trending Videos Mariska Hargitay and family dress up for Halloween . Photo: Mariska Hargitay/Instagram As if we couldn't love Law & Order: Special Victims Unit any more, the hit TV show gets extra cool points as it's the place where Mariska Hargitay met her husband, Peter Hermann. Hargitay who's starred on the show as Detective Olivia Benson since 1999, met her man during season 3, when Hermann was brought on for a guest appearance as defense attorney Trevor Langan. The two started dating shortly after filming wrapped, when Hermann asked Hargitay to accompany him to church. After dating for two years, Hargitay and Hermann tied the knot in 2004. Two years later, they welcomed son August Miklos Friedrich, then daughter Amaya Josephine, followed by son Andrew Nicolas in 2011. As the couple celebrates their 19th wedding anniversary on Aug. 29, 2023, take a look at some of the sweet photos Hargitay has shared of her adorable family of five. 01 of 10 The Hermanns Take Disney World Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann and their kids. Mariska Hargitay/Instagram In December 2022, the family of five spent the day at the happiest place on earth — Disney World! Clearly, all the fun got to Amaya, who was carried by her dad and big brother, August. 02 of 10 Sweet Memory Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann pose with one of their sons. Mariska Hargitay/Instagram It seems the family is quite keen on amusement park visits. In an adorable throwback pic, the couple posed with one of their sons in front of a Toy Story ride. "#FlashbackTuesday #Babies #AllOfUs," the Law & Order actress wrote in the caption. 03 of 10 Mariska and Baby Amaya "A lil throwback to #meandmygirl #MyLittlePumpkin 🎃💕 #TimeFlies," Hargitay wrote under this adorable pic with her baby girl, Amaya. Hargitay and Hermann welcomed their daughter by adoption in April 2011. "I'm deliriously happy," Hargitay told PEOPLE at the time. "From the minute she was born, she was just surprisingly alert and so full of love." Six months later, the family welcomed son Andrew Nicolas by adoption. 04 of 10 The Hermann Clan Ace Halloween Mariska Hargitay and family dressed up for Halloween. Mariska Hargitay/Instagram Though the entire family seemed to be into their Wizard of Oz Halloween costumes in 2021, it was Andrew's take on The Cowardly Lion that clearly stole the show. "There’s no place like home. 👠👠 and the Oscar goes to Andrew Hermann for the cowardly lion!!!!" Hargitay wrote. 05 of 10 On Mount Olympus Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann dress up for Halloween with their kids. Mariska Hargitay/Instagram The year prior, the crew dressed up as Greek gods. Hermann and Hargitay were Zeus and Hera, naturally, while their kids appeared to be Poseidon (with the trident), Ares and Apollo. 06 of 10 Disney Devotees Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann and their kids dress up as characters from 'The Descendants'. Mariska Hargitay/Instagram In 2019, the family dressed up as characters from the Disney fave The Descendants. 07 of 10 Big Squeeze Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann share a hug with their kids. Mariska Hargitay/Instagram Hargitay showcased this heartwarming image of the fab five squeezed in a group hug on Instagram. She accompanied the photo with a simple caption reading, "Everything." 08 of 10 Celebrating Mom Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann and their kids at Hargitay's star ceremony at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. OE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Proving that kids will be kids, Mom and Dad tried to wrangle their little brood as they prepared for a photo while Hargitay received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 2013. 09 of 10 Hometown Pride Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann sit courtside with their kids. James Devaney/Getty August, Amaya and Andrew wore their orange with pride as they cheered for the New York Knicks — Hermann's home team — during a showdown against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden in 2018. 10 of 10 All Grown Up Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann pose with their kids at the 2023 Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY) Benefit Gala. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Earlier this year, the family attended the 2023 Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY) Benefit Gala at The Edison Ballroom in New York City with August, now 16, Amaya, 12, and Andrew, 11, clearly growing up fast.