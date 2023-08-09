Mariska Hargitay Enjoys the 'Afterglow' of a 'Magical' Taylor Swift Show with Savannah Guthrie and Their Girls

Mariska Hargitay and Savannah Guthrie are shaking it off with their girls!

Following an enchanted night at Taylor Swift’s renowned Eras Tour stop in Los Angeles, the Law and Order alum shared a collection of memories from Tuesday’s performance at SoFi stadium to Instagram.

“Still in the afterglow of the most magical night,” she gushed in her caption. “Deepest gratitude to @taylorswift for your poetry and wisdom.”

Hargitay continued, “You inspire us and connect us to our #delicate tenderness, joy, hope and strength—and most of all, our wish to live and love courageously. Thank you, Taylor, for all you do and all you are. 🫶🏼💖🌟 Thank you.”

The carousel included a picture of the actress wearing a 1989 t-shirt as well as a selfie with Guthrie where they were seen holding up their collection of friendship bracelets on their arms.

Mariska Hargitay/Instagram

The Eras content didn’t end there.

To her Instagram Story, Hargitay shared a snap of herself getting ready for the big night and showed off her fabulous blowout with the caption that referred to Swift's single Karma.

She also posted a close up shot of her bracelets, some of which read, “Bad Blood,” “You’re In Love” and “Olivia Benson” — a reference to her Law and Order character and the name of Swift's cat.

Mariska Hargitay/Instagram

Another slide included a video of herself dancing to “Fearless” with her daughter Amaya, 12.

“Can’t stop won’t stop moving with my girl,” she wrote as the clip featured the mother-daughter duo swaying to the music.

Guthrie also documented the special moment on her Instagram Story, sharing her own series of photos and videos of herself having a great time with her daughter Vale, 8.

Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

“We are…Ready for it!” the TODAY Show host wrote over three slides of images that featured friendship bracelets and an outfit revealed with her little one. “Seeing Taylor with my wildest dream girl.”

Savannah Guthrie

Another video depicted Swift receiving a near eight-minute standing ovation with a sticker overlay that read, “swiftie.” The next panel showed the duo smiling ear-to-ear as they enjoyed the “once in a lifetime world tour.”

Towards the end of her slideshow, Guthrie posted her own selfie with Hargitay with the caption, “Olivia Benson is a Swiftie.”

Hargitay and Guthrie join a long list of celebrities who have attended Swift's concerts. Kevin Costner was seen during Monday's Los Angeles stop. Vanessa Bryant and her daughters, Bianka and Natalia, enjoyed the concert during its first stop in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Emma Stone, Taylor Lautner, Meghan Markle, Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber were also in attendance at Tuesday's night show. Swift's close friend Selena Gomez was also in the crowd with her 10-year-old sister Gracie.

Following her final concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Swift will head overseas. The Eras Tour returns to the U.S. in Oct. 2024 for a three-show run each in Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis.

