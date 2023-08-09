Mariska Hargitay Enjoys the 'Afterglow' of a 'Magical' Taylor Swift Show with Savannah Guthrie and Their Girls

"Olivia Benson is a Swiftie," Guthrie beamed, captioning a selfie with Hargitay

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 06:36PM EDT
Mariska Hargitay Enjoys the 'Afterglow' of a 'Magical' Taylor Swift Show with Savannah Guthrie and Their Girls
Photo:

Mariska Hargitay/Instagram

Mariska Hargitay and Savannah Guthrie are shaking it off with their girls!

Following an enchanted night at Taylor Swift’s renowned Eras Tour stop in Los Angeles, the Law and Order alum shared a collection of memories from Tuesday’s performance at SoFi stadium to Instagram.

“Still in the afterglow of the most magical night,” she gushed in her caption. “Deepest gratitude to @taylorswift for your poetry and wisdom.”

Hargitay continued, “You inspire us and connect us to our #delicate tenderness, joy, hope and strength—and most of all, our wish to live and love courageously. Thank you, Taylor, for all you do and all you are. 🫶🏼💖🌟 Thank you.”

The carousel included a picture of the actress wearing a 1989 t-shirt as well as a selfie with Guthrie where they were seen holding up their collection of friendship bracelets on their arms.

Mariska Hargitay Enjoys the 'Afterglow' of a 'Magical' Taylor Swift Show with Savannah Guthrie and Their Girls

Mariska Hargitay/Instagram

The Eras content didn’t end there.

To her Instagram Story, Hargitay shared a snap of herself getting ready for the big night and showed off her fabulous blowout with the caption that referred to Swift's single Karma.

She also posted a close up shot of her bracelets, some of which read, “Bad Blood,” “You’re In Love” and “Olivia Benson” — a reference to her Law and Order character and the name of Swift's cat.

Mariska Hargitay Enjoys the 'Afterglow' of a 'Magical' Taylor Swift Show with Savannah Guthrie and Their Girls

Mariska Hargitay/Instagram

Another slide included a video of herself dancing to “Fearless” with her daughter Amaya, 12. 

“Can’t stop won’t stop moving with my girl,” she wrote as the clip featured the mother-daughter duo swaying to the music.

Guthrie also documented the special moment on her Instagram Story, sharing her own series of photos and videos of herself having a great time with her daughter Vale, 8.

Mariska Hargitay Enjoys the 'Afterglow' of a 'Magical' Taylor Swift Show with Savannah Guthrie and Their Girls

Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

“We are…Ready for it!” the TODAY Show host wrote over three slides of images that featured friendship bracelets and an outfit revealed with her little one. “Seeing Taylor with my wildest dream girl.”

Mariska Hargitay Enjoys the 'Afterglow' of a 'Magical' Taylor Swift Show with Savannah Guthrie and Their Girls

Savannah Guthrie

Another video depicted Swift receiving a near eight-minute standing ovation with a sticker overlay that read, “swiftie.” The next panel showed the duo smiling ear-to-ear as they enjoyed the “once in a lifetime world tour.”

Towards the end of her slideshow, Guthrie posted her own selfie with Hargitay with the caption, “Olivia Benson is a Swiftie.”

Hargitay and Guthrie join a long list of celebrities who have attended Swift's concerts. Kevin Costner was seen during Monday's Los Angeles stop. Vanessa Bryant and her daughters, Bianka and Natalia, enjoyed the concert during its first stop in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Emma Stone, Taylor LautnerMeghan Markle, Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber were also in attendance at Tuesday's night show. Swift's close friend Selena Gomez was also in the crowd with her 10-year-old sister Gracie.

Following her final concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Swift will head overseas. The Eras Tour returns to the U.S. in Oct. 2024 for a three-show run each in Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis.

Related Articles
Todd Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley Campbell
Lindsie Chrisley on 'Tricky' Chance Her Boyfriend Might Want Dad Todd's Blessing to Propose amid Prison Stint
Luke Valentine - BIG BROTHER SEAON 25
'Big Brother' Season 25 Houseguest Luke Valentine Removed from Series After Using the N-Word on Live Feed
Vinny Tortorella and Angelina Pivarnick attend the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Premiere on February 07, 2023
'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Calls Police on Fiancé After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick
Kaitlyn Bristowe Says the 'Door Isn't Permanently Closed' with Ex-Fiancé Jason Tartick
Rob Lowe The West Wing - 2003
Rob Lowe Says He 'Felt Very Undervalued' on 'The West Wing' but 'Tried to Make It Work'
Savannah Guthrie and Daughter Channel Taylor Swift Ahead of Concert: 'We're Ready for It'
Savannah Guthrie and Daughter Vale Channel Taylor Swift Ahead of Concert: 'We're Ready for It'
Jesse Williams-Red Carpet
Jesse Williams on Working on 'Only Murders in the Building': 'This Is the Pinch-Yourself Moment' (Exclusive)
Ben Higgins, Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe
Ben Higgins Says It Was a 'Healthy' But 'Sad' Split for Not 'Compatible' Exes Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick
Selena Gomez Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert With Sister Gracie
Selena Gomez Attends BFF Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert with Sister Gracie
Bethany Joy Lenz
Bethany Joy Lenz Says Writing Her Memoir, Including Reliving Her Time in a Cult, Has Been 'Painful' (Exclusive)
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Share a Kiss at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 'Best Night'
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Share a 'Sneaky Kiss' at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
David and Lesley Beador
David Beador's Estranged Wife Lesley Shares Cuddly Pic amid Divorce Drama
Kevin Costner cuts loose at Taylor Swift's concert.
Kevin Costner Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert in Los Angeles: See the Photo
Taylor Swift Leads 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations â See the Full List
Taylor Swift, SZA, Miley Cyrus and More Lead 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations — See the List!
Tiffany Haddish, Cameron Diaz and Zoe Saldana Dance at Taylor Swift's Era Concert: "Supporting Our Girl"
Tiffany Haddish, Cameron Diaz and Zoe Saldaña Dance at Taylor Swift Concert: 'Supporting Our Girl'
Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe pose at the 25th Anniversary of "Chicago" on Broadway at The Ambassador Theater on November 16, 2021 in New York City.
Jason Tartick Shares the First 'Challenge' He Had to Confront After Split from Kaitlyn Bristowe