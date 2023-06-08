Mariska Hargitay is having a fabulous hair day!

In a new carousel posted to Instagram on Thursday, the Law & Order: SVU star strikes adorable poses with her hairstylist, Chris McMillan, who’s known for inventing “The Rachel.” The celebrity hairdresser — who has worked with the likes of Cameron Diaz, Michelle Pfeiffer and Sarah Jessica Parker — tousles Hargitay’s freshly lightened locks (styled in loose waves) while they smile cheekily at the camera together.

Earlier this week, Hargitay jumped on a recent hair trend: curtain bangs, which part down the middle for a flattering face frame.

The vintage cut made a resurgence several years ago, with celebs like Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lopez and Halle Berry going for the chop. Now, it’s making the rounds again thanks to increasing popularity on TikTok.

Altogether, fans are loving the change on Hargitay: “I heard this is the haircut of hot moms,” one Instagram user commented. Another harkened the cut’s vintage roots: “A 70s dream.”

Yet another noted how happy the two friends look in the snaps.

“Can honestly say I’ve never had that much fun at a hair appointment,” they wrote. “Enjoy every second.”

Instagram/lindahaymakeup

Earlier this week, Ashley Tisdale debuted a set of bangs of her own while filming for her brand, Frenshe. In new photos shared to Instagram on Tuesday, the High School Musical alum showed off her freshly cut fringe, which falls just at her eyebrows.

What makes the style so effortlessly chic is the wispy front pieces that fan out to thicker face-framing parts.

Tisdale’s side bangs seamlessly blend into her tousled waves styled by pro Vernon (Buddy) William Porter, who was also in charge of the cutting.

Instagram/oliviawilde; Instagram/mararoszak

But lest you think those two were the only celebs who cut their hair in the past week, you'd be wrong — Olivia Wilde also debuted bangs on Instagram in the past few days.

Last weekend, the Don’t Worry Darling director, 39, showed off new bangs in a series of Instagram Stories. Wilde shared several photos from her weekend activities including one pic post-haircut.

“@MaraRoszak wouldn't let me do my own bangs…” she wrote on top of a close-up selfie of the cute new bangs and the rest of her hair pulled up. “...which is the literal definition of friendship. Thank you Maraaaaa!”