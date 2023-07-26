Mariska Hargitay's Husband Peter Hermann Supports Her at SAG-AFTRA Strike as 'SVU' Star Has a Mini Reunion

The 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' star also showed her support for the Writers Guild strike last month

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
Published on July 26, 2023 02:21PM EDT
Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann walk the SAG-AFTRA and WGA picket line outside Warners Brothers HQ in New York City
Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann walk the SAG-AFTRA and WGA picket line outside Warners Brothers HQ in New York City.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Mariska Hargitay and husband Peter Hermann are standing in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA.

On Wednesday, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star and Younger alum — who have been married since 2004 — joined the actors’ union strike picket lines in New York City. For the gathering, the actress, 59, sported a “SAG-AFTRA Strong” T-shirt, supporting the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

While there, Hargitay also had a mini reunion with Law & Order: SVU costar Michelle Hurd. The pair were spotted posing together alongside fellow actors on the picket line.

Samantha Mathis, Rebecca Damon, Deborah J. Glick, Mariska Hargitay and Michelle Hurd SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Line
Samantha Mathis, Rebecca Damon, Deborah J. Glick, Mariska Hargitay and Michelle Hurd SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Line.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The actress also came out in support of the Writers Guild of America strike — which began on May 2, prior to the actors union calling for its own strike on July 13.

While joining a picket line at Paramount Global’s New York City office last month, Hargitay spoke about the importance of writers in the entertainment industry. “I’m so honored to stand here in solidarity with the writers, wearing my WGA captain hat. And I’ve been your captain for 25 years on ‘SVU’ and I could not have done it without the writers,” she said, per Variety. “Every word out of my mouth for 25 years. So I stand here and say, let’s get this done.”

Mariska Hargitay SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Line
Mariska Hargitay at SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Line on July 26, 2023.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Ice-T confirmed earlier this month that Law & Order: SVU is one of the many shows facing an indefinite delay in production due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

“Shout out to all the SVU fans.. Normally we would be back in production, filming the new season.. Unfortunately we’re still on hold due to the Writter’s [sic] strike,” he shared on Twitter. “Hopefully we’ll be back sooner VS later.. I’ll keep you posted.”

The production delays came after SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher excoriated Hollywood executives in a speech on July 13, announcing the union’s intention to strike after failed contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

“The entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, A.I.," Drescher, 65, said in part during her passionate speech. "This is a moment of history that is a moment of truth. If we don't stand tall right now, we are all going to be in trouble."

Ahead of the strike, members of SAG-AFTRA had been seeking pay and residual increases, higher caps on pension and health contributions as well as regulating the use of artificial intelligence, among other things. Many Hollywood stars have since hit the picket lines to support the strike, including Hilary Duff, Francia Raisa, Bryan Cranston and Jason Sudeikis.

