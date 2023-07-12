Mario Lopez Attends 'Barbie' Premiere with His Kids: 'Tonight We're Livin' in Barbie World'

It's a Barbie world and Mario Lopez is living in it!

On Monday, the actor, 49, shared a Reel to his Instagram that showcased his two kids joining the TV personality as he attended the premiere of Barbie.

In the video, Lopez poses with his son Dominic, 10, and his daughter Gia, 13, who wore a Barbie-pink two-piece outfit to match the occasion, and walks around a life-size Barbie Dreamhouse.

"Tonight we're livin' in Barbie world," he captioned the Reel.

mariolopez/Instagram

Lopez shares Gia, Dominic and son Santino, 4, with his wife, Courtney. The couple have been married since 2012.

In 2019, Lopez and his kids paid homage to his Saved by the Bell castmates by dressing up as them for Halloween. Gia wore a Bayside High School cheerleading uniform nearly identical to the one Tiffani Thiessen wore as Kelly Kapowski, while Dominic opted for a '90s-print top and acid-washed jeans in the style of Mark-Paul Gosselaar's character Zack Morris.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

But baby-at-the-time Santino stole the show in a costume modeled after his dad's character A.C. Slater. The family pup also made an appearance as Artie, Slater's chameleon.

In 2021, Lopez recalled a "traumatic" moment when his daughter walked in on him and his wife having sex. "This was so traumatic, our daughter walked in on us the other day," he said while appearing on Lisa Vanderpump's Overserved series with Courtney.

mariolopez/Instagram

Thinking that Gia was busy with school work, Courtney said that she and Lopez thought they were in the clear as it only takes "however many minutes" with Lopez quickly jumped in to defend himself and said, "Wait, that didn't come out right!"



After the awkward encounter, Lopez said that he wanted to speak openly with his daughter about what she saw. "I said, 'I got to go talk to her,' but we couldn't find her for like an hour," Lopez said.

In 2022, Lopez and his son Dominic both competed in a Jiu Jitsu competition. After his son asked Lopez to compete with him, the star took on the challenge and participated in a tournament.

"When your son asks you to compete in the same tournament as him, you do it. You're never too old to challenge yourself & set goals," he captioned the post. "Thank you to all the homies who helped get us ready! #LopezBoys #Jiujitsu #GracieBarra."

