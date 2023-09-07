Demolition Permit Approved to Tear Down Marilyn Monroe’s Los Angeles Home

The movie star purchased the home six months before she was found dead inside her bedroom at the age of 36 in 1962

The only home Marilyn Monroe ever owned in Los Angeles is reportedly set for demolition by its new owner.

According to the New York Post, which was the first to report the news, the unidentified owner filed permits for demolition, for which the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety approved a “plan check” on Tuesday. However, the owner has not yet been given the official go-ahead to get started.

The previous owners of the 1929-built Spanish-style hacienda, Emerald Lake hedge fund manager Dan Lukas and his wife Anne Jarmain, sold the property to the new buyer for roughly $8.35 million last month, according to the Post and Robb Report.

The four-bedroom, three-bath property sprawled across more than 2,600 square feet still retains its original wood-beamed ceilings, terracotta tile floors and casement windows, evoking the essence of the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Marilyn Monroe's pool and backyard as it was when she owned the Brentwood home which is part of the collection of Greg Schreiner copy shot on July 13, 2010 at Schreiner's home in Los Angeles.

Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty

The gated Brentwood residence also features a lush lawn home to a citrus tree, a large swimming pool surrounded by a brick patio and a two-car garage.

While much of the exterior remains the same, the kitchen and bathroom interiors have been remodeled and the guest house has since merged with the main house. The door to Monroe’s bedroom was also moved, the Post reported.

However, above the front door of the estate is one of Monroe’s personal home touches: a coat of arms with a Latin inscription that reads “Cursum Perficio,” which translates to, “My Journey Ends Here.”

Monroe purchased the property in February 1962 for $77,500. Six months later, she was found dead inside her home at the age of 36 from an overdose on Aug. 5.

An aerial view of the house where actress Marilyn Monroe died is seen on July 26, 2002 in Brentwood, California.

Mel Bouzad/Getty

The blonde bombshell was discovered by her housekeeper, Eunice Murray, after she noticed Monroe's bedroom light was on in the early hours of the morning.

When Monroe did not answer Murray's calls and she discovered the bedroom door was locked, Murray alerted Monroe's psychiatrist, Dr. Ralph Greenson, who later broke into the room through a window.

The movie star was found nude and face down on her bed with a telephone in one hand and empty pill bottles scattered around the room.

Monroe's death was ruled an overdose and "probable suicide,” but according to the coroner's toxicology report, the official cause of death was acute barbiturate poisoning. 

