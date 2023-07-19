Marilyn Manson to Plead No Contest to Allegedly Blowing His Nose on a Camerawoman at a Concert: Reports

In May 2021, several concertgoers claimed to PEOPLE that they saw Manson spit and "shoot his snot" at the camerawoman

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Published on July 19, 2023 05:45PM EDT
Marilyn Manson
Marilyn Manson. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Marilyn Manson will plead no contest to the allegation of blowing his nose on a camerawoman at a concert in New Hampshire in 2019, the Associated Press reports.

After the concert, the rocker received two Class A misdemeanor simple assault charges. He turned himself in and was released without bail nearly two years later.

Per the AP, a notice of intent filed on Monday stated that Manson (born Brian Hugh Warner) is set to plead no contest to one charge, meaning that he does not admit guilt but authorizes the court to enter a sentence. The prosecutor will also drop the second charge in a negotiated plea.

The outlet also reported that due to the contest, Manson, 54, would face a sentence of 20 hours of community service within six months and a $1,200 fine with part of it suspended. The "Sweet Dreams" rocker would also need to remain arrest-free and notify local police of any New Hampshire performances for two years.

The plea, if accepted by the judge, is expected to be entered Thursday in Belknap County Superior Court. This would be in place of a final pretrial hearing that was scheduled ahead of his planned Aug. 7 trial.

Manson's lawyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 4: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally retouched) Marilyn Manson arrives at 'The Art Of Elysium's 13th Annual Celebration - Heaven' at Hollywood Palladium on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Marilyn Manson. Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

In July 2021, Warner turned himself into the Hollywood division of Los Angeles Police Department after reaching a deal with Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire regarding the assault charges.

That same day, the singer was released on personal recognizance bail.

In a statement, Gilford Police Chief Anthony Burpee said he would not be conducting interviews regarding the matter and that the department is "pleased with Mr. Warner's decision to finally address the arrest warrant that has been outstanding since 2019."

One month prior, Burpee announced that his department had reached an agreement with the LAPD and Manson's then-attorney Howard King to have the rocker turn himself in ahead of arraignment at a 4th Circuit Court, District Division in Laconia, New Hampshire in August 2021.

In May 2021, GPD made it public that there was an arrest warrant for the rocker. Three concert attendees — including a security guard — told PEOPLE at the time that they saw Manson spit and "shoot his snot" at the camerawoman.

"He was spitting everywhere and one time it got on her camera so she wiped it off and looked semi-irritated," one attendee claimed to PEOPLE. "I think her final straw is he got on the floor, got within 2-3 feet of her and hacked a giant snot rocket at her, not the camera. She was pissed off and disgusted so she stormed off and he just laughed," they alleged.

At the time, Manson's attorney said the misdemeanor claim was pursued after the camerawoman asked for $35,000 for the effects on her camera equipment.

"It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera," King said in a statement to PEOPLE. "This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply."

He added, "This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout."

This case is unrelated to his ongoing defamation case with ex Evan Rachel Wood and girlfriend Illma Gore, which he filed in March 2022, alleging that the pair conspired to coerce other women into making allegations against him. He also accused them of impersonating FBI agents to further coerce the women by making them believe their families were in danger.

Wood is among at least 15 other women who have accused the rocker of sexual assault. Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco also filed a lawsuit in 2021, though it was settled in January.

