Marie-Lou Nurk Shares Sultry Bikini Photos One Month After Split with Jason Oppenheim

The model also posed in cowboy boots and a straw hat on her Instagram

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 10:29PM EDT
Marie-Lou Nurk Shares Sultry Bikini Photos One Month After Split with Jason Oppenheim
Photo:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Marie-Lou Nuerk/Instagram

Marie-Lou Nurk is back in the saddle following her split from Jason Oppenheim.

The 25-year-old model shared sultry bikini photos while vacationing in St. Tropez on Instagram Monday. 

“It’s giving Texas in St Tropez :),” she captioned the post as a cheeky reference to her cowboy look.

In the cover photo of the carousel post, Nurk looked down at her black knee-high cowboy boots with a turquoise-accented straw hat covering her face. She also sported a white crop top and bikini bottoms.

The following photo gives followers a closer look at her black cowboy boots. After that, her green drink can be seen, along with its countertop reflection.

Nurk once again showed off her slim figure while laying in bed as she holds her drink. The carousel concluded with a slide of brown text that reads, “Small town girl.” 

Marie-Lou Nuerk/Instagram

Marie-Lou Nuerk/Instagram

The model also posted about her destination getaway on her Instagram Story Monday, starting with a healthy-looking breakfast of fruit and presumably the green beverage from her post. “Good morning :)” she wrote over the photo.

Her next Instagram Story post was a video of the turquoise waters crashing onto the sand, as boats bobbed in the distance. “Only source of vitamin D,” she wrote.

She then shared a photo of her sitting on a beach chair in a black string bikini with tiny black sunglasses and her short blonde bob pulled back behind her ears, writing, “this camera…”

Marie Lou Nuerk in Bikini

Marie-Lou Nuerk/ Instagram

Nurk’s vacation comes a month after she and Oppenheim, 46, split following a 10-month relationship, citing the struggles of being long-distance. He is based in L.A. while she's primarily in Paris.

The Selling Sunset star opened up to PEOPLE last week about how he's moving on from his split from Nurk, saying there are no hard feelings between the pair, in fact, they're on great terms.

“This has been a transition, you know, obviously difficult,” Oppenheim shared. “But Lou and I remain really close and we talk almost every day — we at least either text or talk.”

The newly single real estate broker also says he won’t be getting himself into another relationship anytime soon. “I'm certainly not rushing into anything. I'm just gonna take it really slow,” he explained.

Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Oppenheim also shared that he has not one but two separate European vacations planned for July and August.

“I’m just going to enjoy traveling and kind of just taking things slow. Just focusing on myself right now and focusing on work and the offices and staying pretty busy,” he said. “I’m happy.”

“I might be in Paris for a couple days. I probably will see her,” he admitted of Nurk, who is based in the French capital for her work as a model.

Oppenheim met Nurk while on vacation in Greece last summer, just six months after splitting from his Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause. The couple enjoyed a jet set romance, traveling to Australia, Europe and beyond. They also moved into a new luxury condo together, which they gave PEOPLE a tour of earlier this year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple announced that they were parting ways in an Instagram Story posted to Jason’s account in May.

"While we still love and care about each other very much the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome," they wrote in a joint post alongside a photo of the pair looking off into the sunset. "

They continued, "We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship."

Related Articles
Jetline rollercoaster one day after the rollercoaster derailed at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden
1 Dead, 9 Injured After Roller Coaster Partially Derails at Sweden's Oldest Amusement Park
Mariska Hargitay and husband Peter Hermann go on a yacht trip
Mariska Hargitay Enjoys Yacht Outing with Husband Peter Hermann on Italy Vacation: ‘My Happy Place’
Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa Gets 'Caught' Taking a Sneaky Vacation Photo of Mark Consuelos
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Says She Swam 'with Whales and Sharks' on Vacation with Lala Anthony
Selena Gomez Blonde Look
Selena Gomez Snuck a Blonde Hair Picture Into Her Paris Instagram Photo Dump
Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire are seen leaving the Hotel Costes in Paris.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire Spotted Leaving Paris Hotel for Night Out: Photo
Airline passenger uses projector to screen movie on overhead bin during flight
Airline Passenger Uses Projector to Watch Movie on Plane's Overhead Bin
Selena Gomez Shares 'Two Months' In Paris 'Changed Her Life' - See The Photos
Selena Gomez Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of How 'Two Months' in Paris 'Changed My Life'
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston's collab with Marriott Bonvoy.
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Gush Over Being 'Best Friends' and Getting to Travel Together (Exclusive)
Smoke billows from rubbles of a building at Place Alphonse-Laveran in the 5th arrondissement of Paris
Explosion in Paris Injures at Least 24, 4 Critical: Reports
Tan France
Tan France Is Documenting the Creation of His Dream House in New Show — 'You Get to See Every Little Decision' (Exclusive)
US producer and actor Tom Cruise poses on the Spanish Steps ahead of the premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" movie in Rome, on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)
Tom Cruise Says His 'Goal Since I Was Little Was to Make Movies' at 'Mission: Impossible' Rome Premiere
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Stroll Hand-in-Hand Through Saint-Tropez amid Engagement Excitement
Zendaya Feeds Tom Holland Ice Cream
Zendaya Feeds Boyfriend Tom Holland Ice Cream During London Park Outing — See the Sweet Photos
Gino Mader of Switzerland and Team Bahrain Victorious competes in the chase group during the 86th Tour de Suisse 2023, Stage 4 a 152.5km stage from Monthey to Leukerbad
26-Year-Old Pro Cyclist Gino Mäder Dead After Crashing into Ravine During Tour de Suisse
14 June 2023, Bavaria, Schwangau: Neuschwanstein Castle near FÃÂ¼ssen in AllgÃÂ¤u, one of the most famous sights in Bavaria and Germany
American Man Arrested for Pushing 2 U.S. Tourists into Ravine at German Castle, Leaving 1 Dead