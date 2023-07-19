Mariah Carey Wears Head-to-Toe Denim for TikTok Dance with Twins Moroccan and Monroe

The pop singer was joined by her two kids to dance to her 2008 track, "Touch My Body"

Published on July 19, 2023
Mariah Carey
Photo:

Mariah Carey/tiktok

Mariah Carey is throwing it back to the 2000s!

The pop singer, 54, got all glammed up to film her latest TikTok video alongside her twins Monroe and Moroccan. The duo joined their mom to film a dance to her 2008 single "Touch My Body," which was shared on her official TikTok account on Wednesday.

The video began with a view of Carey's makeup being touched up as she rocked denim jeans that were slightly unbuttoned at the top and were paired with a matching denim bralette. Carey made the outfit her own by wearing a butterfly ring and two silver bracelets. After her makeup was set, the makeup artists began dancing with Carey, and her 12-year-old twins appeared on screen.

The mom of two then got close to the camera to sing along to the song as the group danced behind her. Carey wrote in the caption, "Why not? Jumping on the trend of my own song lol #touchmybody."

Her kids jumped on the trend earlier in July by filming a dance to the song in a video shared through their dad Nick Cannon's Tiktok account. The Wild ‘N Out host gave a shoutout to Carey by writing in the caption of his video, "Only Right!! Shout out to Mommy!!!! The Empress Queen of all Queens!"

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey/tiktok

In April, Carey honored their two kids by sharing a sweet tribute to them on their 12th birthday. She gushed about them by posting several photos alongside the text, "Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!! I thank God for you every day! "Our love is Supernatural!!!" Ooh, darlings, 'cause you'll ALWAYS be my babies!!! ❤️❤️🎉🎂🎈🎁❤️❤️."

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey/tiktok

The performer opened up about how she makes sure they stay grounded in a 2019 interview with PEOPLE.

“It’s hard, but I try to keep them grounded so they don’t think everything is just handed to them,” she said. “Right now it’s like, ‘I want this,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re asking me for something that costs $20.’ I can’t even imagine having, like, one dollar as a kid because we didn’t have money going around. So they have to appreciate those things.”

