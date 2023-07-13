Mariah Carey Enjoys a Horseback Riding 'Daytime Excursion' with Daughter Monroe in Adorable Photos

The pop icon spent an afternoon in the stables with her 12-year-old daughter

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 13, 2023 04:29PM EDT
Mariah Carey Horseback Riding
Photo:

Mariah Carey/Instagram

Mariah Carey isn't horsing around when it comes to bonding with her daughter.

On Wednesday, the "Touch My Body" singer, 54, shared sweet photos of her afternoon at the stables with her daughter Monroe, 12, to her Instagram. In the first photo, Monroe hugs her mom while wearing a riding helmet while she smiles while riding a horse in the second.

"Daytime excursion with DemTwins ❤️," Carey captioned the photos.

Carey shares her 12-year-old twins, Morocco and Monroe, with ex-husband Nick Cannon, 42.

In April, the mom of two celebrated her twins' birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram and Twitter. Alongside several photos of her kids, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!! I thank God for you every day! "Our love is Supernatural!!!" Ooh, darlings, 'cause you'll ALWAYS be my babies!!! ❤️❤️🎉🎂🎈🎁❤️❤️."

Earlier that month, Cannon opened up about parenting older kids ahead of the twins' birthday on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast.

"It's my first time having 12-year-olds, and I have a set of them! And we're having real conversations," he said of his kids.

"Because, you know, their lives are far from normal. Their mom is one of the biggest entertainers to ever live, and their dad is me."

He added of his twins, "They're so intelligent, they're so in tune with their own values."

That same month, Carey shared a sweet video with her two kids on Easter, who posed with an actual rabbit. "Bunny kisses and orange soda with a huge side of Gratitude for All! Happy Easter! 🐣🐰👼🏾😇🦋," the superstar captioned the outdoor footage with some pals, in which she sang a little "Happy Easter" tune.

