Mariah Carey Sells Massive Georgia Mansion at a Loss 1 Year After Home Was Burglarized

The home comes with nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a pool, tennis courts, recording booth, home theater and a workout room

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 1, 2023 01:10 PM
Mariah Carey Atlanta house for sale
Mariah Carey's Atlanta home. Photo: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic, Jon-Michael Sullivan

Mariah Carey has found a buyer for her Georgia mansion, one year after the home was burglarized.

The Grammy Award winner, 53, listed her nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom mansion in Sandy Springs, Georgia, for $6.5 million in September 2022. The listing was held by Shanna Bradley of Christie's International.

The Wall Street Journal reports the final sale price as $4.3 million, about $1.35 million less than what she listed it for last year.

Mariah Carey Atlanta house for sale
Jon-Michael Sullivan

The 1951 residence sits on a private hilltop with 4.2 acres, located in a gated community in the suburbs of Atlanta.

Featuring classic southern architecture, the Stephen Fuller-designed house has a brick façade, white columns and a circular driveway, in addition to a three-car garage.

Mariah Carey Atlanta house for sale
Jon-Michael Sullivan

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The living area is flooded with natural light through a pair of French doors that open to the backyard.

The home features unique architectural details throughout, like crown molding with millwork, coffered ceilings and arched doorways.

Mariah Carey Atlanta house for sale
Jon-Michael Sullivan

At the heart of the house is a grand kitchen with a massive marble island, bespoke cabinets, a breakfast alcove and top-of-the-line appliances.

Mariah Carey Atlanta house for sale
Jon-Michael Sullivan

The oversized primary bedroom suite has a private balcony, fireplace, built-in bookshelves and a morning bar. There's also a lavish bathroom, dressing room and a spacious closet with custom shelving and storage.

Mariah Carey Atlanta house for sale
Jon-Michael Sullivan

A private guest suite sits on a terrace level with an additional living room and a fireplace.

The property comes complete with a number of additional amenities. There's a recording booth, state-of-the-art home theater and workout room, as well as a heated in-ground pool, a pool house, tennis courts, a large entertainment pavilion and beautiful gardens.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle Tells Mariah Carey She Was Not Treated as a 'Black Woman' Until She Started Dating Prince Harry

The sale comes after the home was burglarized in late June 2022, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE. The burglar broke into the home through a "force door" entry in the back, according to the report.

At the time, it was not immediately clear if the suspect entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Carey was reportedly the victim of another burglary in 2017, when $50,000 worth of purses and sunglasses was allegedly stolen from her Los Angeles home, according to TMZ.

Related Articles
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C
Shoppers Are Amazed at How Much Dust and Pet Hair This Robot Vacuum Sucks Up — and It’s Half-Off at Amazon
Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jason Oppenheim and Marie Lou Nurk Split After 10 Months Together
Chip and Joanna Gaines' 20th anniversary
Chip Gaines Thanks Wife Joanna for Giving Him the ‘Most Beautiful Life’ in Sweet 20-Year Anniversary Tribute
Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber Bed Sheet Set Tout
These ‘Soft and Breathable’ Bed Sheets with 70,400+ Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale for $19 at Amazon Right Now
Driver Survives After Car Flies Off Tow Truck Ramp and Vaults into the Air Before Crashing https://timemeredith-a.akamaihd.net/media/v1/pmp4/static/clear/416418724/cb743f6b-45f8-4e2b-a84d-8d10e7228e41/064abaaf-8370-4748-bf46-e719a47770b6/main.mp4
Driver Survives After Car Flies Off Tow Truck Ramp and Vaults into the Air Before Crashing — See Video
Cruise Ship Nearly 'Destroyed' Sailing Through East Coast Storm with 80-mph Winds
WATCH: Cruise Passengers Share Terrifying Videos from 'Nightmare' Storm at Sea
Amanda Hicks, Fla. Teacher Killed in Murder-Suicide
Fla. Teacher Killed in Murder-Suicide by Fiancé Was Stabbed to Death Before He Shot Himself: 'Amazing Mother'
Dr. John Forsyth missing
Missouri Doctor Who Vanished Before ER Shift Found Dead in Arkansas, Brother Says
Penn Badgley home for sale
Penn Badgley Lists Home in New York's Catskill Mountains for $1.7 Million — See Inside!
DaniLeigh
DaniLeigh Arrested and Charged with DUI After Alleged Hit and Run in Miami Beach: Police
LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home, H13 True HEPA Filter Tout
This Levoit Air Purifier Has Nearly 35,000 Amazon Five-Star Ratings, and It's on Sale for Just $68
Kunal Nayyar NYC apt for sale
'Big Bang Theory' Star Kunal Nayyar's N.Y.C. Penthouse Hits Market for $3 Million — See Inside
Nicole Young Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset
Chrishell Stause Clarifies She Is ‘Pro Shroom and Weed’ After Accusing Costar of Drug Use
Aderrien Murry
11-Year-Old Boy Speaks Out About Being Shot by Police After He Called 911 for Help
Shaquil Barrett son's Birthday;
Shaquil Barrett Shares Sweet Photos in Celebration of Son's 10th Birthday: 'Love You So Much'
Ronnie Peale Jr.
Man, 35, Falls Overboard Ship on His 'First Cruise,' Fiancée Says amid Search for Missing Passenger