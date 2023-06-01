Lifestyle Home Mariah Carey Sells Massive Georgia Mansion at a Loss 1 Year After Home Was Burglarized The home comes with nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a pool, tennis courts, recording booth, home theater and a workout room By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on June 1, 2023 01:10 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Mariah Carey's Atlanta home. Photo: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic, Jon-Michael Sullivan Mariah Carey has found a buyer for her Georgia mansion, one year after the home was burglarized. The Grammy Award winner, 53, listed her nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom mansion in Sandy Springs, Georgia, for $6.5 million in September 2022. The listing was held by Shanna Bradley of Christie's International. The Wall Street Journal reports the final sale price as $4.3 million, about $1.35 million less than what she listed it for last year. Burglary at Mariah Carey's Georgia Home Confirmed in Police Report Jon-Michael Sullivan The 1951 residence sits on a private hilltop with 4.2 acres, located in a gated community in the suburbs of Atlanta. Featuring classic southern architecture, the Stephen Fuller-designed house has a brick façade, white columns and a circular driveway, in addition to a three-car garage. Jon-Michael Sullivan Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The living area is flooded with natural light through a pair of French doors that open to the backyard. The home features unique architectural details throughout, like crown molding with millwork, coffered ceilings and arched doorways. Jon-Michael Sullivan At the heart of the house is a grand kitchen with a massive marble island, bespoke cabinets, a breakfast alcove and top-of-the-line appliances. Jon-Michael Sullivan Mariah Carey Suffers Relatable Moment in Theme Park Outing with Twins: 'Never Again with the Heels!' The oversized primary bedroom suite has a private balcony, fireplace, built-in bookshelves and a morning bar. There's also a lavish bathroom, dressing room and a spacious closet with custom shelving and storage. Jon-Michael Sullivan A private guest suite sits on a terrace level with an additional living room and a fireplace. The property comes complete with a number of additional amenities. There's a recording booth, state-of-the-art home theater and workout room, as well as a heated in-ground pool, a pool house, tennis courts, a large entertainment pavilion and beautiful gardens. RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle Tells Mariah Carey She Was Not Treated as a 'Black Woman' Until She Started Dating Prince Harry The sale comes after the home was burglarized in late June 2022, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE. The burglar broke into the home through a "force door" entry in the back, according to the report. At the time, it was not immediately clear if the suspect entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf. Carey was reportedly the victim of another burglary in 2017, when $50,000 worth of purses and sunglasses was allegedly stolen from her Los Angeles home, according to TMZ.