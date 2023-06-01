Mariah Carey Sells Massive Georgia Mansion at a Loss 1 Year After Home Was Burglarized

Mariah Carey has found a buyer for her Georgia mansion, one year after the home was burglarized.

The Grammy Award winner, 53, listed her nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom mansion in Sandy Springs, Georgia, for $6.5 million in September 2022. The listing was held by Shanna Bradley of Christie's International.

The Wall Street Journal reports the final sale price as $4.3 million, about $1.35 million less than what she listed it for last year.



Jon-Michael Sullivan

The 1951 residence sits on a private hilltop with 4.2 acres, located in a gated community in the suburbs of Atlanta.

Featuring classic southern architecture, the Stephen Fuller-designed house has a brick façade, white columns and a circular driveway, in addition to a three-car garage.

Jon-Michael Sullivan

The living area is flooded with natural light through a pair of French doors that open to the backyard.

The home features unique architectural details throughout, like crown molding with millwork, coffered ceilings and arched doorways.

Jon-Michael Sullivan

At the heart of the house is a grand kitchen with a massive marble island, bespoke cabinets, a breakfast alcove and top-of-the-line appliances.

Jon-Michael Sullivan

The oversized primary bedroom suite has a private balcony, fireplace, built-in bookshelves and a morning bar. There's also a lavish bathroom, dressing room and a spacious closet with custom shelving and storage.

Jon-Michael Sullivan

A private guest suite sits on a terrace level with an additional living room and a fireplace.

The property comes complete with a number of additional amenities. There's a recording booth, state-of-the-art home theater and workout room, as well as a heated in-ground pool, a pool house, tennis courts, a large entertainment pavilion and beautiful gardens.

The sale comes after the home was burglarized in late June 2022, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE. The burglar broke into the home through a "force door" entry in the back, according to the report.

At the time, it was not immediately clear if the suspect entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Carey was reportedly the victim of another burglary in 2017, when $50,000 worth of purses and sunglasses was allegedly stolen from her Los Angeles home, according to TMZ.