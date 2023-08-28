Maria Sharapova Says She Doesn't Miss Professional Tennis: I'm Very Happy with Where I Am' (Exclusive)

The former tennis pro and mom to son Theodore, 1, says she still loves the US Open — but only as a spectator these days

By
Gillian Telling
Gillian Telling

Senior Editor of Movies, People Magazine

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 03:45PM EDT
Maria Sharapova interview/special floating US Open barge.
Maria Sharapova. Photo:

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for evian

Going to the US Open looks a little different for Maria Sharapova these days. Instead of battling it out on the court with the best players in the world, she says she much prefers to watch from the stands.

"I love it," Sharapova, 35, says about being a spectator at the Grand Slam, which is now underway. "I love having an outsider's perspective. I love watching the new generations unfold, and the sport in general. In fact, I think the US Open is the only tennis event that I've been to in person since I retired. It's a really special one, with the energy of the crowds there."

The five-time Grand Slam championship, who won the US Open herself in 2006, announced her retirement in Feb. 2020 at age 32, and since then she says she's been loving her post professional career.

"I'm very happy with where I am at this stage of life," says the Evian hydration ambassador, who became a mom to son Theodore in 2022. "I appreciate what the sport has taught me and where it's taken me, but I definitely love seeing it from the outside now."

sharapova.jpg
Maria Sharapova in 2017.

This year at the US Open, Sharapova won't just be a spectator, but is also going to be the captain of the SS Evian, which is a floating tennis court that will sail up and down the Hudson River during the men's finals on Sept. 10. Spectators can watch the finals from the ship, and even win a chance to volley with Sharapova herself.

"Evian has been one of my longest standing partnerships, and I've loved it and how it's evolved," Sharapova says. "They've also been one of the sponsors of the US Open for 35 years, and I always thought hydration was important when I was competing but it's almost even more important now that I'm a mother."

She continues, "You learn so many lessons as a professional tennis player, and one of the biggest ones is how to handle yourself whether you win or whether you lose. There are so many things you can't control, and that's OK. You have to learn to accept that, which for me was always a work in progress. But you also learn how you take care of your body, and ask yourself, are you eating nutritious foods? Are you drinking enough water? So all those components of being an athlete are just incredible educational tools for taking you to different parts of your life, like parenthood."

As for Theodore, whom she shares with her fiancé Alexander Gilkes, she says she loves watching his personality evolve.

"He just turned one, so it's the usual giggles, saying his first few words, and learning to wobble walk," she says.

She adds that striving for perfection, like she did for so many years on the courts, has taken a backseat now that she's a mom.

"Ultimately, after you do have a child, there are so many other more important responsibilities that you have to take care of. If I miss a workout one day, I give myself that break. Or if I want to be spoil myself and eat a cookie at midday randomly, then that's okay too. So I think it's finding the right moments of that balance."

And, Sharapova advises, don't be afraid to accept help!

"I have a lot of different business ventures, and still need to find time to be a mom. So I'm lucky to have lots of support through my husband and my family. But every week presents a new set of challenges!"

Related Articles
Luis Rubiales, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation looks on prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Spain and Sweden
FIFA Suspends Spanish Soccer President Luis Rubiales After He Kisses Player on the Lips During World Cup
Bronny James
Bronny James Gets Back to USC College Life After Family Reveals He Has Congenital Heart Defect
Former Olympic Figure Skater Alexandra Paul Dead at 31
Former Olympic Figure Skater Alexandra Paul Dead at 31: 'A Shining Star On and Off the Ice'
Taylor Fritz of Team World and Partner, Morgan Riddle pose for a photograph during a Gala Dinner at Somerset House ahead of the Laver Cup at The O2 Arena
Taylor Fritz Gushes Over Relationship with Girlfriend Morgan Riddle: 'We're Very Much a Team’ (Exclusive)
Paul Wesley Ian Somerhalder Tennis channel 20th anniversary 08 23 23
See All the Stars Celebrating the 2023 US Open in N.Y.C.
Luis Rubiales, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation looks on prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Spain and Sweden
Spanish Soccer President Luis Rubiales Refuses to Resign After Kissing Player on the Lips at World Cup
Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes arrive for the premiere of Netflix's docuseries "Quarterback"
Brittany Mahomes Says She Isn't Bothered by People Who Criticize Her ‘Anymore’
NBA MVP Kobe Bryant (right) and wife Vanessa Bryant (left) on Terminator Salvation
Vanessa Bryant Announces Lakers Will Unveil a Kobe Bryant Statue Outside Arena: 'Celebrated Forever'
Kelce on Prime Video
Jason Kelce Considers Retirement in New Documentary: 'It's Getting Harder and Harder to Stay Healthy'
John Isner of The United States returns against Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their Men's Singles semi-final match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2018 in London,
John Isner Announces Retirement from Tennis Ahead of US Open: 'It Is the Right Way to Go'
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Write Hilarious Season Script in New NFL Promo
Travis and Jason Kelce React to Mom Donna's 'Forbidden Romance' with NFL Star in Hilarious New Promo – Watch
Coco Gauff with her parents Corey and Candi Gauff, at the WTA-Upper Austria Ladies final tennis match in 2019
All About Coco Gauff’s Parents, Candi and Corey Gauff
Ayan Broomfield and Frances Tiafoe attend Citi Taste of Tennis Miami 2023
Who Is Frances Tiafoe's Girlfriend? All About Ayan Broomfield
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain with his father Carlos Snr, his mother Virginia Garfia and brother Alvaro Alcaraz at the the Mutua Madrid Open in 2023
Carlos Alcaraz's Family: All About the Tennis Champion's Parents and Siblings
Kobe Bryant's Sister Sharia Posts Birthday Tribute to Late NBA Star
Kobe Bryant's Sister Sharia Says His 'Presence is Missed Every Day' in 45th Birthday Tribute
Zendaya Wants to Keep Tom Holland Relationship Private but Also 'Live My Life and Love the Person I Love'
Zendaya Says 'Challengers' Gives Her a 'Grown-Up Role': 'Can't Play a Teenager for the Rest of My Life'