Maria Menounos Shares Homecoming Photo with Baby Athena as She Turns 5 Weeks Old: 'Sweet Welcome'

Maria Menounos is all smiles as she holds her baby daughter!

On Friday, the former E! News correspondent, 45, shared a photo to her Instagram of her then-newborn daughter Athena as she came home from the hospital after being born. In the photo, Menounos holds Athena as they stand underneath a pink balloon arch.

"When we got home from the hospital our friend Kim had decorated our entry like this!" the new mom says of her decorated home. "It was such a sweet welcome home."

"Thank you to Kim and her abuelita Violeta! Today athena turns five weeks! So amazed at the entire process," Menounos wrote in the caption.

Menounos welcomed her daughter Athena via surrogate in June with husband Keven Undergaro. The couple have been married since 2017.

While guest hosting on Live with Kelly and Mark in July, the new mom opened up about how she chose her daughter's name. "It's funny, I looked back ... when I told Kevin I was pregnant and I was already calling her Athena in that video. I didn't even realize," Menounos told Mark Consuelos, 52. "[Athena is] the goddess of war and wisdom and courage and strength, all of those wonderful things."

"Her middle name, Alexandra, is the defender of human kind. I didn't put all that stuff together, so it's kind of crazy," she said.

She also received a sweet gift from Live co-hosts Consuelos and Kelly Ripa, 52. "Well, we gave you a little something," Consuelos said to Menounos during the episode.

"A little something? I went into my dressing room by the way, I was still in hair clips — you can see it on my Instagram — and I see this massive bucket of the cutest clothes from her auntie Kelly and uncle Mark," Menounos responded.

"I will take credit, but I had nothing to do with it," the Riverdale actor asserted. "My wife is the best gift-giver."

Menounos later shared a reel on her Instagram that showcased the basket, which was filled with onesies and dresses for Athena. The basket also had a note attached, which read, "Maria, Thank heaven for little girls! Love, Mark and Kelly."