Maria Menounos 'Grateful' for New Mindset After Pancreatic Cancer: 'You Have to Be the CEO of Your Health'

Keeping a positive mindset has been vital for Maria Menounos throughout her rollercoaster health journey.

On Thursday, the former E! News correspondent made an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, co-hosting the morning show with Mark Consuelos in Kelly Ripa’s absence. During the show, the 44-year-old gave an update on her health and shared that she’s doing well after privately battling stage 2 pancreatic cancer earlier this year.

“I’m doing great, I feel great, I’m grateful that I’m healthy with my baby,” Menounos said. “And most of all grateful for the weird challenges that have come my way, because I see God has just laid out my life in such a way, that you don’t see it in the moment but you see it later.”

She continued, “You see why all these things had to happen and so, I always say, ‘Why not me?’ People always say, ‘Why me, why me?’ Why not me? I know that there's a silver lining, even to having massive pancreatic surgeries and all the things that have had to happen, brain surgery, it brought me to this moment where I’m so uber happy for life and so happy.”

Menounos added that she’s also grateful because now she gets to help other people with their health and help them understand the importance of having “an active role in your healthcare.”

“You have to be the CEO of your health. You have to understand what’s going on with you and you have to do the research to figure out what’s your solution for you,” she explained. “So it’s been a really cool journey and I’m just grateful I know how to get back up. Thank you Rocky for the most inspirational quote of life! ‘It ain’t about how hard you hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.’”

Menounos then recalled the “real challenging moments” during her cancer battle, telling Consuelos how she was able to get through it by staying positive during each step of the journey.

“When you’re in the moment when you’re diagnosed with something and you think you’re going to die, that’s not an easy thing to come out of, it’s scary,” she admitted. “But I started to choose wonder over worry. I had a hypnotherapist named Aida and she said, ‘Choose wonder over worry.’ So when I started actively doing it, everything changed.”

“I said, ‘I wonder what it’ll be like when the doctor calls me with good news next.’ And he did. ‘I wonder what it’ll be like when I get through this surgery easily and I recover quickly.’ And I did. And so I just kept saying that. And your brain is a super computer, you can program it to do whatever you tell it,” she continued. “So I’d tell it, ‘Hey brain, can you go into my pancreas? Send a message to my pancreas. I’d like to advance my healing.’ And I’d talk to it! I’d talk to my body. So whatever you tell yourself — you tell yourself you’re stupid, you tell yourself you're bad — all those things, that’s what’s going to happen.”

Menounos explained that she met a brain expert, Jim Kwik, who taught her about the power of the brain and how much of an impact shifting her perspective can really have.

“What you focus on is what you’ll feel. So I always think about that and I think about what do I want, not what do I not want. I shift my mindset. It’s not easy in the beginning, these are tools,” she said, adding that she’s often reminded to practice those methods when offering others advice.

Maria Menounos showing off her scars from pancreatic cancer surgery. Instagram/mariamenounos

Earlier this year, Menounos told PEOPLE that she had been privately battling stage 2 pancreatic cancer. After being diagnosed in January, she underwent a successful surgery to remove a 3.9-cm. tumor. Since sharing her cancer journey, Menounos has been on a mission to encourage others to seek answers to their health problems.

"I need people to know there are places they can go to catch things early," she told PEOPLE in February. "You can't let fear get in the way. I had that moment where I thought I was a goner — but I'm okay because I caught this early enough."

Reflecting on all she’s survived, she posted a selfie on Instagram this month while rocking a bikini and proudly showing off the surgery scars on her stomach.

“I look back on surgery earlier this year and am grateful for the strength god blessed me with to get through and of course all of the beautiful humans that he sent to help me too!” she captioned the photo. “Now I see the scars that I sunscreen up carefully to protect and I smile. ❤️”

In the comments, many fans called Menounos an inspiration and praised her for sharing her journey.

“👏👊🏻💪🏻 Scars of a champion!” one person wrote while another follower commented, “Your scars are now badges of honor!”

Another Instagram user added, “So happy you continue to share your story. Thank you and be proud of those scars. You earned them.”

