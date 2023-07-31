Maria Menounos Shares Hospital Video from Earliest Moments with Baby Athena: 'So Grateful' (Exclusive)

The new mom is sharing her gratitude for a "peaceful and joyous" welcome for daughter Athena

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 02:01PM EDT

Maria Menounos continued to be amazing at her little girl as she held her 30 minutes after she was born.

"Okay bunny rabbit, so you're here. You've arrived, we're in Milwaukee," the new mom says to her baby girl, daughter Athena, who was born via surrogate. "You are now... how old is she, 30 minutes old? "

After she's given the exact time, she says, "You're 25 minutes old already, bunny rabbit."

Maria Menounos shares baby pic

mariamenounos/Instagram

Recalling the sweet moment and sharing the video exclusively with PEOPLE, the TV personality adds, "We are so grateful to the hospital staff nurses and doctors who helped us bring Athena into this world."

"They were all so kind and warm and loving, we are forever grateful for the most peaceful and joyous experience!"

Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro welcomed Athena last month.

Maria Menounos
Maria Menounos Braided Updo. E! News

While guest hosting on Live with Kelly and Mark in July, the new mom opened up about how she chose her daughter's name.

"It's funny, I looked back ... when I told Kevin I was pregnant and I was already calling her Athena in that video. I didn't even realize," Menounos told Mark Consuelos, 52. "[Athena is] the goddess of war and wisdom and courage and strength, all of those wonderful things."

"Her middle name, Alexandra, is the defender of human kind. I didn't put all that stuff together, so it's kind of crazy," she said.

