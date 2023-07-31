Maria Menounos continued to be amazing at her little girl as she held her 30 minutes after she was born.

"Okay bunny rabbit, so you're here. You've arrived, we're in Milwaukee," the new mom says to her baby girl, daughter Athena, who was born via surrogate. "You are now... how old is she, 30 minutes old? "

After she's given the exact time, she says, "You're 25 minutes old already, bunny rabbit."



Recalling the sweet moment and sharing the video exclusively with PEOPLE, the TV personality adds, "We are so grateful to the hospital staff nurses and doctors who helped us bring Athena into this world."

"They were all so kind and warm and loving, we are forever grateful for the most peaceful and joyous experience!"

Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro welcomed Athena last month.

While guest hosting on Live with Kelly and Mark in July, the new mom opened up about how she chose her daughter's name.

"It's funny, I looked back ... when I told Kevin I was pregnant and I was already calling her Athena in that video. I didn't even realize," Menounos told Mark Consuelos, 52. "[Athena is] the goddess of war and wisdom and courage and strength, all of those wonderful things."

"Her middle name, Alexandra, is the defender of human kind. I didn't put all that stuff together, so it's kind of crazy," she said.

