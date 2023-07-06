Maria Menounos Was 'Gutted' After Realizing She Might Not Meet Her Baby Due to Cancer Diagnosis

The former 'E! News' correspondent was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January and is expecting her first baby via surrogate this summer

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 6, 2023 05:07PM EDT
Maria Menounos photographed at her home in Los Angeles, CA, on April 28, 2023.
Photo: Amanda Friedman

Maria Menounos is opening up about receiving her cancer diagnosis as she awaits the arrival of her first baby via surrogate.

While appearing on an episode of Dear Media's "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, the former E! News correspondent, 45, talked with host Amanda Hirsch about her pancreatic cancer diagnosis while expecting a baby.

"I was just f------ gutted. I was just guttural crying and I was like I can't believe God just blessed me with a baby, I'm gonna have a baby," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Maria Menounos photographed at her home in Los Angeles, CA, on April 28, 2023.
Amanda Friedman

"We were two months along and I'm like I can't believe I'm finally going to have a baby and I'm not going to get to meet her. Because what we also found out was that when they found the tumor in the MRI, I said, 'Can we go back and get the records and look at the November scan? I bet it was there.' And it was," she recalled.

"At that point, it was two centimeters and then by the time they found it, it was almost four centimeters. It had doubled in size in two months."

In May, Menounos opened up to PEOPLE about her nearly three months of recovery after her pancreatic cancer diagnosis and subsequent surgery to remove the tumor. Although she's exhausted from her journey, the mom-to-be and her husband Keven Undergaro are so excited to be parents.

Keven Undergaro and Maria Menounos attend the Social Life Magazine June Cover event, celebrating Maria Menounos, on June 16, 2018 in Southampton, New York.
Sonia Moskowitz/Getty

"I'm so grateful and so lucky," said Menounos, who is putting the finishing touches on her baby's nursery and excited to have a small meet-and-greet once she arrives. "God granted me a miracle. I'm going to appreciate having her in my life so much more than I would have before this journey."

In April, the TV personality and her husband revealed the sex of their baby on the way. "We're very excited to announce we have a baby girl coming," Menounos said while appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark.

Menounos also shared that she and Undergaro have a name picked out for their little one, telling viewers, "We've been thinking about names for years, cause as you may or may not know, this has been almost a 10-year journey for us."

"We've thought about names forever, and I think we've come up with the perfect name for this baby," she added, noting that her baby's name might change once she and her husband meet her for the first time.

Related Articles
eve baby pic https://www.instagram.com/p/CuXLr45smGY/
Eve Holds 16-Month-Old Son Wilde Wolf as They Show Off Matching Summer Outfits in Sweet Photo
savannah chrisley on parenting
Savannah Chrisley's Dad Told Her Caring for Grayson, Chloe Will Be 'Toughest' Yet 'Most Rewarding' Job
Brittany Mahomes Yellowstone Vacation
Brittany Mahomes Takes Her Kids Up a Mountain While on Family Vacation in Yellowstone
Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Raves About Luis Ruelas Is 'Such a Great Stepdad': 'So Amazing'
Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Raves Luis Ruelas Is 'Such a Great Stepdad': 'So Amazing'
Heather Rae El Moussa Takes 5-Month-Old Son Tristan on Florida Beach Vacation
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Take Son, 5 Months, on Florida Beach Vacation: 'More of a Pool Boy'
Â Khloe Kardashian Shares Cute Videos of True and Dream Performing Dance Routine
Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Videos of True and Dream Performing Dance Routine as Brother Rob Watches
Daniel Radcliffe arrives for the premiere of "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"
Daniel Radcliffe Says Being a Dad Is 'Really Beautiful’ and Reveals Baby Son is Already Talking
Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Baby Bump âSelfies n Stuffâ After Sex Reveal Party
Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Baby Bump Photos After Sex Reveal Party
Al Roker Shares First Photo as Pop-Pop
Al Roker Shares First Photo as Pop-Pop to Daughter Courtney's Baby Girl: 'Such a Perfect Blessing'
Khloé Kardashian Shares New Pic of Son Tatum with American Flag-Themed Fruit Platter for Fourth of July
Khloé Kardashian Shares New Photo of Son Tatum with Fourth of July Fruit Platter
Brooke Shields Shows Younger Daughter Grier Behind the Wheel After Getting Her Driver's License
Brooke Shields Shows Younger Daughter Grier Behind the Wheel After Getting Her Driver's License
Tom Brady Celebrates Mom Galynn's Birthday By Sharing Photos of Her with All Three of His Kids
Tom Brady Shares Photos of All Three of His Kids with Mom Galynn as He Celebrates Her Birthday
Diddy and daughter Chance
Diddy Says 'Words Can't Describe How Proud I Am' of Daughter Chance, 16, Going After Her Acting Dreams
Julie Bowen Shares Rare Photo of Three Sons as One Suffers Broken Wrist on Family Vacation
Julie Bowen Shares Rare Photo of Three Sons as One Visits ER with Broken Wrist on Family Vacation
Jessie J Poses Baby Boy Sky with Teddy Bear from Her 2011 'Price Tag' Music Video: 'Sobbed Taking This'
Jessie J Poses Baby Boy Sky with Teddy Bear from Her 'Price Tag' Music Video: 'Sobbed Taking This'
Stassi Schroeder Calls Daughter Hartford a 'Little Soldier' as She Uses Nebulizer After Hospital Visit
Stassi Schroeder Calls Daughter a 'Little Soldier' Following 'Long Scary Day' at Hospital