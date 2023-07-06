Maria Menounos Was 'Gutted' After Realizing She Might Not Meet Her Baby Due to Cancer Diagnosis

Maria Menounos is opening up about receiving her cancer diagnosis as she awaits the arrival of her first baby via surrogate.

While appearing on an episode of Dear Media's "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, the former E! News correspondent, 45, talked with host Amanda Hirsch about her pancreatic cancer diagnosis while expecting a baby.

"I was just f------ gutted. I was just guttural crying and I was like I can't believe God just blessed me with a baby, I'm gonna have a baby," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Amanda Friedman

"We were two months along and I'm like I can't believe I'm finally going to have a baby and I'm not going to get to meet her. Because what we also found out was that when they found the tumor in the MRI, I said, 'Can we go back and get the records and look at the November scan? I bet it was there.' And it was," she recalled.

"At that point, it was two centimeters and then by the time they found it, it was almost four centimeters. It had doubled in size in two months."

In May, Menounos opened up to PEOPLE about her nearly three months of recovery after her pancreatic cancer diagnosis and subsequent surgery to remove the tumor. Although she's exhausted from her journey, the mom-to-be and her husband Keven Undergaro are so excited to be parents.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty

"I'm so grateful and so lucky," said Menounos, who is putting the finishing touches on her baby's nursery and excited to have a small meet-and-greet once she arrives. "God granted me a miracle. I'm going to appreciate having her in my life so much more than I would have before this journey."

In April, the TV personality and her husband revealed the sex of their baby on the way. "We're very excited to announce we have a baby girl coming," Menounos said while appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark.

Menounos also shared that she and Undergaro have a name picked out for their little one, telling viewers, "We've been thinking about names for years, cause as you may or may not know, this has been almost a 10-year journey for us."

"We've thought about names forever, and I think we've come up with the perfect name for this baby," she added, noting that her baby's name might change once she and her husband meet her for the first time.

