Maria Menounos Shares the Sweet Baby Gift She Received from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Maria Menounos is feeling grateful for the heartwarming baby gift given to her by good friends Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

While guest hosting an episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the TV personality, 45, revealed that Ripa and Consuelos, both 52, gifted her a basket of goodies for her baby girl, Athena. "Well, we gave you a little something," Consuelos says.

"A little something? I went into my dressing room by the way, I was still in hair clips — you can see it on my Instagram — and I see this massive bucket of the cutest clothes from her auntie Kelly and uncle Mark," Menounos responds.

"I will take credit, but I had nothing to do with it," the Riverdale actor asserts. "My wife is the best gift-giver."

Menounos later shared a reel on her Instagram that showcased the basket, which was filled with onesies and dresses for Athena. The basket also had a note attached, which read, "Maria, Thank heaven for little girls! Love, Mark and Kelly."



Earlier this week, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Menounos had welcomed her first baby via surrogate. "Maria is the happiest I've ever seen and she and Kev have this parenting thing down," the insider told PEOPLE. "That little girl is the luckiest and she'll know it every day."

Amanda Friedman

A rep for the couple confirmed Menounos and Undergaro's joyful baby news exclusively to PEOPLE in February.

"Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby," Menounos told PEOPLE. "Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing."

After sharing the news, Menounos opened up about her journey to motherhood while appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan, saying she's "so grateful" and "super excited" for her new addition.

"We've tried everything, literally everything," she said of her fertility journey. "They tried to get me pregnant, that didn't work. Keven had a surgery, that didn't work. He's hung me upside-down like a chicken, that didn't work. We did everything. But we got so lucky."