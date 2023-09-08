Maria Menounos Recalls How 'Overjoyed' Her Late Mother Was About Star's Surprise 2017 On-Air Wedding (Exclusive)

The TV personality and her husband tied the knot with an on-air celebration on New Year’s Eve in 2017

By
Charna Flam
Charna Flam
Charna Flam is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on Variety, The New York Post, and The Wrap.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 8, 2023 01:23PM EDT
Steve Harvey attends as Keven Undergaro and Maria Menounos have their wedding ceremony during Maria Menounos and Steve Harvey Live from Times Square at Marriott Marquis Times Square on December 31, 2017 in New York City.
Steve Harvey officiates as Keven Undergaro and Maria Menounos have their wedding ceremony in 2017 in New York City. Photo:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Maria Menounos had not one but two weddings — so double the special memories.

The television personality, 45, and her husband, Keven Undergaro, 55, first tied the knot on national television during Fox's New Year's Eve broadcast in 2017. They said "I do" once more, on Oct. 6, 2018 in Akovos, Greece, which is her father Constantinos Menounos’ hometown.

Reflecting now, Menounos jokes that it's hard deciding on a singular moment to dub her favorite from both celebrations: “I had two weddings, so can I have two?”

Ultimately, Menounos says her parents' participation in both events stands out. Back in 2017, Menounos surprised not just viewers with the impromptu on-air ceremony, but also her mother Litsa Menounos.

“My favorite memory was probably telling my mom and dad — my mom who had just been diagnosed with stage four brain cancer — that we were getting married live on TV in about an hour,” says Menounos, whose mom died in May 2021. “And she was just so overjoyed and started crying.” 

Menounos adds, “Maybe Keven launching into a Howard Stern speech for his vows when I wanted to kill him. I'm like, 'I cannot believe he's doing this.' That might be the other one because then eventually he turned into his real vows.” (Undergaro quoted an infamous moment from The Howard Stern Show during the ceremony.)

Keven Undergaro and Maria Menounos are married in Times Square on New Year's Eve 2017.
Keven Undergaro and Maria Menounos are married in Time.

Getty Images

Undergaro’s vows were preceded by his public proposal on Stern’s SiriusXM radio talk show in 2016. While the couple had been together since 1998, Menounos wasn’t certain Undergaro was serious. Undergaro clarified, "This I wouldn't joke about."

He continued, "I love you so much and this show's meant so much to both of us. Why not make it official now?"

A year later, viewers tuned in to watch the couple wed, with help from their officiant, Steve Harvey.

Menounos also tells PEOPLE about the sentimental significance of the location of her second Greek wedding. "I've had beautiful memories from both weddings because I also got married in Greece in my dad's village, which was beautiful,” she recounts.

Menounos and Undergaro have been together for 25 years after first meeting on the set of his independent film when she was 19 years old. The two officially started dating in April 1998, but held off on tying the knot for nearly two decades.

The couple recently welcomed a daughter, Athena, in July 2023. Athena was born via surrogate, following Menounos’ decade-long journey to conceive.

Keven Undergaro and Maria Menounos are married in 2017.
Keven Undergaro and Maria Menounos are married in 2017.

Getty Images

The birth of their daughter followed the couple’s public fertility journey, which included IVF treatments beginning in 2012 and their public decision to move forward with surrogacy, as well as Menounos' additional health obstacles, including her 2017 benign brain tumor diagnosis.    

Soon after the couple announced that they were expecting a baby girl, Menounos was diagnosed with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer.  

The expectant mother previously told PEOPLE she was diagnosed in January, and she then underwent surgery to remove a 3.9-cm tumor. Menounos is currently cancer-free.

Related Articles
Cole Tucker Vanessa Hudgens Margarita Dinner Hollywood 10 08 22
Vanessa Hudgens Says Planning Wedding to Cole Tucker Is 'Nuts': 'Dresses Are So Expensive' (Exclusive)
Lily Allen and David Harbour 3rd wedding anniversary
Lily Allen and David Harbour Celebrate 3 Years of Marriage: 'Best Decision I Ever Made'
YouTuber Remi Cruz Is Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Cal Parsons: It Was 'So Perfect'
YouTuber Remi Cruz Is Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Cal Parsons: It Was 'So Perfect' (Exclusive)
Hannah Godwin TikTok why she didn't carry bouquet
Hannah Godwin Reveals Why She Didn't Carry a Bouquet Down the Aisle: 'Saved the Wedding Day'
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka at the Tod's Hamptons Summer Celebration and dinner party on July 26, 2023
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary: ‘Love Is Timeless’
Hoda Kotb Officiates Wedding
Hoda Kotb Officiates 'Special' Wedding for 'Today' Show Fans Who Got Engaged on NBC Morning Show
Charlie Puth Engaged
Charlie Puth Engaged to Girlfriend Brooke Sansone: 'I Love You Endlessly Forever'
KJ Smith Marries Skyh Black on Sunday, Sept. 3 in Malibu, Ca.
KJ Smith and Skyh Black's Star-Studded Malibu Wedding with Tyler Perry and More (Exclusive Photos)
Tiktoker wears wedding dress to Beyonce concert
Beyoncé Fan Rewears Wedding Dress to Concert in Celebration of 1 Year Anniversary: 'Full-Circle' (Exclusive)
Kristin Chenoweth Wedding photos
Brides Who Wore Pink Gowns on Their Wedding Days
Lil Rel Howery and Daniella Lane
Lil Rel Howery Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Dannella Lane During Beyoncé's Show: 'Love on Top!'
Kristin Chenoweth Says She Was 'Never Going to Get Married' Until She Met Husband Josh Bryant
Every Dreamy Photo from Kristin Chenoweth's Weekend Wedding to Josh Bryant (Exclusive)
gold wedding rings as an attribute of a young couple's wedding
Married People Are Among the Happiest People in America, Study Claims
Kyle Christie and Vicky Turner proposal in Italy
'The Challenge' Star Kyle Christie Is Engaged to Girlfriend Vicky Turner: 'Here's to Forever'
Serena Pitt and Joe Amable Celebrate Their Wedding Welcome Party and Rehearsal Dinner
Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Celebrate Their Wedding Welcome Party and Rehearsal Dinner (Exclusive Photos)
Rebecca WhitlingerSmile
Bridesmaid Keeps Wearing Her Dress Around the World, 35 Years After Her Friend’s Wedding