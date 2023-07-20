Maria Menounos Says Being a Mom Is the 'Greatest Feeling in the World': 'My Angel'

Maria Menounos is reveling in being a new mom!

While guest hosting on Live with Kelly and Mark on Thursday, the former E! News correspondent, 44, chatted with Mark Consuelos, 52, about her first few weeks of motherhood after welcoming daughter Athena via surrogate last month with husband Kevin Undergaro.

"You and your husband Kevin have welcomed your first baby!" Consuelos says to Menounos, who calls her little girl, "My angel."

"Tell us everything. How is she sleeping, what is she doing? Is she speaking yet?" he asks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Her first words were 'Mark and Kelly,' " the new mom jokes. "No, she's sleeping really well actually. She's amazing, she's such a good baby. We're just so overjoyed. It's the greatest feeling in the world."

"I never knew when my would be like, 'Life is about kids and family,' and I was so busy with my career and running around. Now I get it. It really is. This is just the greatest feeling in the world," Menounos reveals.

"Well, we gave you a little something," Consuelos says. "A little something? I went into my dressing room by the way, I was still in hair clips — you can see it on my Instagram — and I see this massive bucket of the cutest clothes from her auntie Kelly and uncle Mark," Menounos responds.

"I will take credit, but I had nothing to do with it," the Riverdale actor asserts. "My wife is the best gift-giver."

"She is the best, she's already offered to babysit," Menounos says of Kelly Ripa.

"She means it! But from the show, since you're part of the family here, is Athena's first little..." Consuelos says, holding out a stuffed white bear with a Kelly and Mark T-shirt on it.

"Thank you! I'll hold this cause I already miss her," she says. "This is what I do all day."

A+E Networks

"Isn't it great?" Consuelos asks. "It's the greatest feeling ever," Menounos responds.

"Does Kevin, does he change diapers?" Consuelos asks.

"Yeah, he does. He hasn't done a lot of them," Menounos reveals. "So yesterday, before I left, he was changing her diaper. And you know, when you're not doing it all the time, maybe you're not great at it."

"So I'll fix a few things in there, and try to keep him confident. Don't want to break his confidence. 'You're doing great honey, just a few minor adjustments,'" she says, turning to the camera. "Honey, you're doing great!"

"Yes, it's very important to boost confidence," Consuelos confirms.

"And Athena, Mommy misses you so much already," Menounos says.