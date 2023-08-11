'I Became Friends with a Serial Killer': Woman Recounts Harrowing Abduction by Infamous Murderer

Margy Palm was shopping for Christmas gifts the day convicted serial killer Stephen Morin kidnapped her

Published on August 11, 2023
Stephen Morin mugshot 1982
Stephen Morin. Photo:

Texas Department of Corrections

A woman who was kidnapped and then set free by a convicted serial killer is speaking out for the first time, exclusively sharing details with Vanity Fair about her eight hours in captivity more than 40 years ago — including how she and her abductor later became friends.

On Dec. 11, 1981, Margy Palm was shopping for Christmas gifts when she stopped at a Kmart outside San Antonio, Texas. Outside the store, she was approached by Stephen Morin at gunpoint and ordered to drive him to a bus station, from which he planned to travel to Austin.

Initially, Palm was unaware Morin was wanted by authorities on suspicion he killed more than 30 people, mostly women, over the course of several years. Authorities said he used several aliases and committed the crimes in multiple states across the country.

But in the ensuing hours, Palm spotted a news story about him and realized just how much danger she was in. Palm, now 72, said that her religious faith kept her alive for those eight hours, and even enabled her to compel Morin to change.

"I was not afraid of him," she told the magazine.

Drawing on her religious beliefs, she said that while riding in the passenger seat of her SUV, she tried to cast the evil out of Morin, saying things like, "You evil spirits, go now!" and "You will not keep destroying his life and destroying mine!" She even showed the man her notebook of hand-copied scriptures.

Palm said Morin was bothered by the fact that he had been in the car with a “religious freak,” but she said he eventually apologized and asked the Lord for forgiveness, even telling her he’d “never kill again,” according to Vanity Fair. 

Morin ultimately set Palm free. Following her ordeal, Palm said she felt a mix of emotions.

“It was really strange, being in that car…I felt compassion for him, but he was still kidnapping me,” she told Vanity Fair, adding that she “saw the change” in Morin.

Morin was arrested the next day.

Surprisingly, Morin and Palm developed a friendship over the next few years, beginning with Morin calling Palm from behind bars and sending her Christmas cards in the mail. 

She said their main topic of conversation was spirituality and that she visited him in prison approximately 15 times.

“I became friends with a serial killer,” she told Vanity Fair. “I really did become friends with the guy.”

Morin converted to Christianity after being convicted of murder, but his victims are skeptical of how genuine his religious conversion was.

Sarah Davis, who was stalked and terrified by Morin in 1980, told Vanity Fair, "My grandfather was a minister, and I believe in God like there’s no other way. But I don’t know that this man could have ever been saved." 

Another victim, who was raped and tortured by Morin when she was 14, told the outlet, "He was just reaching out for an excuse to get off the death penalty,” she said. 

In 1985, Morin was executed by lethal injection by the state of Texas at the age of 34.

Click here to read the full story by Vanity Fair correspondent Julie Miller.

