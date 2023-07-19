Margot Robbie’s Stylist Blessed Fans with One Final Look at the ‘Barbie’ Outfits You Might Have Missed from the Press Tour

Margot Robbie closes out her newsworthy press run with a roundup of unseen looks.

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

Published on July 19, 2023 01:39PM EDT
Published on July 19, 2023 01:39PM EDT
Margo Robbie Barbie Outfits
Margot Robbie. Photo:

Andrew Mukamal/Instagram

Ending the Barbie press tour with a bang!

For the last few months, Margot Robbie has been traveling the world to promote her new film, the highly anticipated summer blockbuster Barbie. The press tour also included some incredible red carpet looks, from hot pink glam to stunning recreations of vintage Barbie dolls. While the press tour may have come to an end, the looks are still coming. 

Margo Robbie Barbie Outfits
Margot Robbie.

Andrew Mukamal/Instagram

On Tuesday, Robbie’s stylist Andrew Mukamal posted a photo dump of some of Robbie’s past looks, many of which might have been missed by fans. In neon colors and candy-coated patterns, the new collection of looks prove Robbie, 33, to be a bonafide fashion girl. 

While Robbie’s looks vary in their style and inspiration, one color choice remains consistent: the classic Barbie pink. In the first look of the gallery, the Wolf of Wall Street actress wears a metallic pink structured minidress from Versace. Also check out Robbie’s subtly chic makeup, done by makeup artist Pati Dubroff, who also did Sofia Richie’s wedding look

Margo Robbie Barbie Outfits
Margot Robbie.

Andrew Mukamal/Instagram

Sticking to the color scheme, Robbie is also pictured in a hot pink two-piece set from Versace. Baring her midriff, the look provides one of the more daring silhouettes of the tour. Still, all eyes fall to Robbie’s bag, a matching hot pink Judith Leiber mini purse with a shimmering bow. With that bag, Robbie quite literally glows. 

Robbie stunned in the Chanel's signature tweed in another photo. In a pastel shade of yellow, Robbie paired the two-piece set with a fluffy white bag. Meanwhile, the actress entered a life-size Barbie box in a patterned pink Versace minidress, proving a classic for the tour. 

Margo Robbie Barbie Outfits
Margot Robbie.

Backgrid AU / BACKGRID

A final masterpiece, Robbie turned to Moschino for a retro strawberry decal dress. Paired with a set of structural white sunglasses, she looked straight out of the ‘50s. 

While these looks may be more standard red carpet attire, Robbie previously drew headlines for her creative style technique: recreating the looks of vintage dolls. Starting with a polka-dot Valentino minidress, Robbie recreated the ​​Pink & Fabulous Barbie at a June photocall. She would go on to craft lookalike outfits for several other dolls, like the Original and Totally Hair Barbie. Robbie would also expand her repertoire of designers, introducing brands like Pucci and Schiaparelli. 

“We're finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who are actually collecting those Barbies. We're hoping to get them excited,” Robbie told PEOPLE exclusively. “We're pairing Barbie references with great designers.

