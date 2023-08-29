Margot Robbie Wore a Chic White One-Piece Swimsuit on Her Greece Getaway — Shop a Similar Look

Get all the easy-to-wear alternatives before summer ends

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 04:29PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are pictured arriving at Sifnos Island before hitting the warm waters of the Mediterranean Sea.
Photo:

BACKGRID

Margot Robbie is a true Beach Barbie!

On Tuesday, the Barbie actress and producer, 33, was seen for the first time since wrapping up the film’s whirlwind press tour, vacationing in Greece with husband Tom Ackerley .

While taking a dip (and enjoying some PDA) on the tiny Mediterranean island of Sifnos, Robbie wore a white one-piece bathing suit which had a high-cut leg and subtly sexy side cutouts for a look that pure movie star, teamed with a chunky gold chain necklace with a circular pendant. Robbie then headed back to the beach wearing a tan wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, white slides and an orange tote bag to hold her essentials.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are pictured arriving at Sifnos Island before hitting the warm waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

BACKGRID

The Oscar nominee’s choice of stark white swimwear may come as a bit of pop culture shock, considering the avant-garde — and very pink — Barbie-inspired red carpet looks, styled by Andrew Mukamal, she wore while promoting the record-breaking Greta Gerwig-directed film. (She did carry some pink suitcases on her trip, proving that old habits die hard.)

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are pictured arriving at Sifnos Island before hitting the warm waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

BACKGRID

Though we don't have a magic Barbie closet to provide you a similar look in a snap, we do the next best thing: help you find a great white swimsuit like the star's in case you're inspired to try the look on your next beach trip.

The Classic Scoop-Neck Suit

Andie The Tulum One Piece

Andie

If you want to stay true to Robbie's look, this Andie Swim one-piece delivers on the flattering scoop neckline and sexy, yet subtle, low-cut armholes. It's also designed with criss-cross straps on the back, which add a modern touch to the otherwise classic suit, which comes in a range of sizes from XS-XXXL. Bonus: It's 30% off for Labor Day with code LABORDAY.

Buy It! Andie Swim The Tulum One Piece LT, $68.60 (orig. $98); andieswim.com

The Flirty Square-Neck Suit

American Eagle Aerie Wide Rib Babewatch One Piece Swimsuit

American Eagle

Robbie's one-piece also features an open back, which this ribbed Aerie swimwear has covered. Plus, its square neckline and high-cut leg are surefire figure-flatterers.

Buy It! Aerie Wide Rib Babewatch One Piece Swimsuit, $21.98 (orig. $54.95); ae.com

The Elevated Suit

Summersalt white swimsuit

Summersalt

An asymmetrical silhouette, much like the one seen on this best-selling Summersalt bandage number, is the ultimate way to amp up a monochromatic beach ensemble, while the sleek back cut-out adds another element of surprise. Robbie is a fan of this style too — in 2019 she was photographed wearing a sporty-meets-sexy one-shoulder piece in Antibes, France. Use code "SPF30" this weekend for 30% off.

Buy It! Summersalt The Sidestroke swimsuit, $66.50 (orig. $95); summersalt.com

The 'Baywatch' Suit

Revolve X Pamela Anderson Pamela One Piece

Revolve

Frankies Bikinis were on to something when they collaborated with Pamela Anderson on a line of bikinis and one-pieces, including this Baywatch-inspired number, which mixes both Robbie's simply chic sensibility and Anderson's iconic bombshell look. (Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lopez love this brand.)

Buy It! Frankies Bikinis x Pamela Anderson Pamela One Piece, $185; revolve.com

The Ultra-'90s Suit

Amazon Dixperfect 90s Trend One Piece Swimsuit Low Cut Sides Wide Straps High Legs for Women

Amazon

With a plunging neckline and equally plunging side cuts, this cheeky style is sure to turn heads. But don't think it's not built for comfort. Support is offered with the wide straps and durable lining.

Buy It! Dixiperfect '90s one-piece, $18-$32; amazon.com

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Katie Holmes Sweatpants Tout
Katie Holmes Is in Her Sweatpants Era — Shop 8 Similar Pairs Under $40
Lo & Sons Tout
Lo & Sons' Traveler-Loved Weekender Bags, Totes, and Backpacks Are Now as Cheap as They Were on Black Friday
What PEOPLE Readers Are Buying Tout
What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? Steam Mops, Vacuums, and Carpet Cleaners
Related Articles
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are pictured arriving at Sifnos Island before hitting the warm waters of the Mediterranean Sea.
Margot Robbie Kisses Husband Tom Ackerley in PDA-Filled Greece Vacation
Katie Holmes Sweatpants Tout
Katie Holmes Is in Her Sweatpants Era — Shop 8 Similar Pairs Under $40
Rosie OâDonnell Gets Help Finding Silver Clothes for Beyonceâs âRenaissanceâ Tour: âDonât Want to Disobey the Queen Beeâ
Rosie O’Donnell 'Freaked Out' Over Finding Silver Clothes for Beyoncé’s Tour: ‘Don’t Want to Disobey'
Austin Butler Kaia Gerber
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Hold Hands During Date Night in Beverly Hills
Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen arriving ahead of the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 on August 29, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
George Clooney and Amal Clooney Make Stylish Arrival in Venice Ahead of Her Latest Honor
Hailey Bieber wears red and white in NYC
Hailey Bieber Celebrates 'Strawberry Glaze' Lip Treatment Launch with 3 Back-to-Back Berry-Inspired Looks
Iris Apfel birthday.
Designer Iris Apfel Turns 102! See Her Sweet Celebration with Christie Brinkley and Famous Friends
Jennifer Love Hewitt hair change
Jennifer Love Hewitt Transforms Her Blonde Hair into Spicy Dark Red Bob: See the Before and After!
Kim Kardashian Poses in Glowing String Bikini: 'Self Reflection'
Kim Kardashian Poses in Glowing White String Bikini: 'Self Reflection'
Dylan Mulvaney, Bella Poarch, Shea Coulee
The Best Beauty Moments of the 2023 Streamy Awards
Justin Timberlake and Jessica biel head out for a date night in New York City looking amazing
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Sport Stylish Neutral Looks on N.Y.C. Date Night
Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner Have Low Key Girlâs Night at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles
Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner Have Low-Key Girls' Night at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles
Kendall Jenner shares two bikini selfies to her Instagram
Kendall Jenner Models Two Bikinis During Girl's Vacation in Mexico with Hailey Bieber
The Price Is Right-1987
Watch Bob Barker Get a Standing Ovation When He Debuts His Gray Hair on 'The Price Is Right' in 1987
Kylie Jenner Posts Sundrenched Selfie and Sizzling Bikini Pic .
Kylie Jenner Posts Sundrenched Selfie and Chic Bikini Pic — See the Photos!
Joe Manganiello
Joe Manganiello Gets New Statement Tattoo Following Split from Sofia Vergara