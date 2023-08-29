Margot Robbie Wore a Chic White One-Piece Swimsuit on Her Greece Getaway — Shop a Similar Look

Margot Robbie is a true Beach Barbie!

On Tuesday, the Barbie actress and producer, 33, was seen for the first time since wrapping up the film’s whirlwind press tour, vacationing in Greece with husband Tom Ackerley .

While taking a dip (and enjoying some PDA) on the tiny Mediterranean island of Sifnos, Robbie wore a white one-piece bathing suit which had a high-cut leg and subtly sexy side cutouts for a look that pure movie star, teamed with a chunky gold chain necklace with a circular pendant. Robbie then headed back to the beach wearing a tan wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, white slides and an orange tote bag to hold her essentials.

BACKGRID

The Oscar nominee’s choice of stark white swimwear may come as a bit of pop culture shock, considering the avant-garde — and very pink — Barbie-inspired red carpet looks, styled by Andrew Mukamal, she wore while promoting the record-breaking Greta Gerwig-directed film. (She did carry some pink suitcases on her trip, proving that old habits die hard.)



BACKGRID

Though we don't have a magic Barbie closet to provide you a similar look in a snap, we do the next best thing: help you find a great white swimsuit like the star's in case you're inspired to try the look on your next beach trip.

The Classic Scoop-Neck Suit

Andie

If you want to stay true to Robbie's look, this Andie Swim one-piece delivers on the flattering scoop neckline and sexy, yet subtle, low-cut armholes. It's also designed with criss-cross straps on the back, which add a modern touch to the otherwise classic suit, which comes in a range of sizes from XS-XXXL. Bonus: It's 30% off for Labor Day with code LABORDAY.

Buy It! Andie Swim The Tulum One Piece LT, $68.60 (orig. $98); andieswim.com

The Flirty Square-Neck Suit

American Eagle

Robbie's one-piece also features an open back, which this ribbed Aerie swimwear has covered. Plus, its square neckline and high-cut leg are surefire figure-flatterers.

Buy It! Aerie Wide Rib Babewatch One Piece Swimsuit, $21.98 (orig. $54.95); ae.com



The Elevated Suit

Summersalt

An asymmetrical silhouette, much like the one seen on this best-selling Summersalt bandage number, is the ultimate way to amp up a monochromatic beach ensemble, while the sleek back cut-out adds another element of surprise. Robbie is a fan of this style too — in 2019 she was photographed wearing a sporty-meets-sexy one-shoulder piece in Antibes, France. Use code "SPF30" this weekend for 30% off.

Buy It! Summersalt The Sidestroke swimsuit, $66.50 (orig. $95); summersalt.com



The 'Baywatch' Suit

Revolve

Frankies Bikinis were on to something when they collaborated with Pamela Anderson on a line of bikinis and one-pieces, including this Baywatch-inspired number, which mixes both Robbie's simply chic sensibility and Anderson's iconic bombshell look. (Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lopez love this brand.)

Buy It! Frankies Bikinis x Pamela Anderson Pamela One Piece, $185; revolve.com

The Ultra-'90s Suit

Amazon

With a plunging neckline and equally plunging side cuts, this cheeky style is sure to turn heads. But don't think it's not built for comfort. Support is offered with the wide straps and durable lining.

Buy It! Dixiperfect '90s one-piece, $18-$32; amazon.com