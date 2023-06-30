Margot Robbie Channels Barbie in Pink Versace Mini Dress Inspired by Claudia Schiffer's Look from 1994

Margot Robbie is embodying her Barbie persona.

The Australian actress, 32, continues to dress in outfits inspired by her character in the film by not just outfitting herself like a doll but also wearing a variety of pink outfits.

For a Barbie event at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney, Australia, the movie star wore a shiny pink metal mesh Versace dress with a sweetheart neckline corset top, which transformed at the waist into a flowy skirt that ended just above her knees.

She kept the look simple, opting to just accessorize the look with matching pink clear sandals and a windswept natural hairstyle. She also wore simple rosy blush and a matching deep pink lipstick.

Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023. Don Arnold/WireImage

The dress was an ode to the '90s as it was inspired by an archival Versace piece originally worn by model Claudia Schiffer in 1994, her stylist Andrew Mukamal revealed on his Instagram Story. He shared a photo of Schiffer dancing in the dress as the light reflected off it, giving the dress a sparkly, ethereal look.

Schiffer even showed her support for Robbie's look, writing on Instagram, "Margot Robbie has great taste 😉 @chanelofficial & @versace looks then and now." She also pointed to the pink Chanel jacket that Robbie stepped out in at the airport that the model originally wore in the '90s.

However, that wasn’t the only chrome pink Versace look from the '90s Mukamal took inspiration from. Earlier in the day, Robbie wore a pink cable-knit cropped sweater along with a leather box pleat skirt — a similar color to her evening look — while attending a Barbie fan event in Sydney.

Claudia Schiffer wearing the dress at a Versace fashion show in Paris. Richard Young/Shutterstock

She paired the outfit with ankle high pink socks and loafers with gold detailing, and wore simple silver ring accessories and simple rosy makeup. Her hair was also styled to perfection in perfect waves.

Mukamal shared that the look was also inspired by the 1994-1995 Versace Fall Read-to-Wear collection, sharing a photo of the original look that inspired the outfit. The detailing is almost an exact match, except during the event, Robbie also donned white summer sunglasses.

Margot Robbie attends a "Barbie" fan event at Westfield Sydney on June 30, 2023. James Gourley/Getty

Robbie has been rocking the Barbiecore pink dress code over the past few weeks, recently wearing a pink polka-dot dress — seemingly borrowed from her character Barbie’s closet — as she attended a Barbie photo call with costar Ryan Gosling and the movie's writer/director, Greta Gerwig, in Los Angeles.

This week, the star discussed a potential future iteration of the highly anticipated film with TIME.

"I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels," Robbie said.

Still, she said she has been part of conversations about what the future holds for Barbie in terms of a cinematic experience to follow the upcoming movie, which comes out next month.

Robbie said, "It could go a million different directions from this point.”