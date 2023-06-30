Margot Robbie Channels Barbie in Pink Versace Mini Dress Inspired by Claudia Schiffer's Look from 1994

Schiffer wrote on Instagram that Robbie had "great taste"

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 30, 2023 12:56PM EDT
Margot Robbie's Latest 'Barbie' Press Tour Look Was Originally Modeled by Claudia Schiffer in the '90s
Photo:

James Gourley/Getty; William STEVENS/Gamma-Rapho

Margot Robbie is embodying her Barbie persona.

The Australian actress, 32, continues to dress in outfits inspired by her character in the film by not just outfitting herself like a doll but also wearing a variety of pink outfits.

For a Barbie event at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney, Australia, the movie star wore a shiny pink metal mesh Versace dress with a sweetheart neckline corset top, which transformed at the waist into a flowy skirt that ended just above her knees.

She kept the look simple, opting to just accessorize the look with matching pink clear sandals and a windswept natural hairstyle. She also wore simple rosy blush and a matching deep pink lipstick.

Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023
Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023.

Don Arnold/WireImage

The dress was an ode to the '90s as it was inspired by an archival Versace piece originally worn by model Claudia Schiffer in 1994, her stylist Andrew Mukamal revealed on his Instagram Story. He shared a photo of Schiffer dancing in the dress as the light reflected off it, giving the dress a sparkly, ethereal look.

Schiffer even showed her support for Robbie's look, writing on Instagram, "Margot Robbie has great taste 😉 @chanelofficial & @versace looks then and now." She also pointed to the pink Chanel jacket that Robbie stepped out in at the airport that the model originally wore in the '90s.

However, that wasn’t the only chrome pink Versace look from the '90s Mukamal took inspiration from. Earlier in the day, Robbie wore a pink cable-knit cropped sweater along with a leather box pleat skirt — a similar color to her evening look — while attending a Barbie fan event in Sydney.

CLAUDIA SCHIFFER VERSACE FASHION SHOW IN PARIS, FRANCE - 1994
Claudia Schiffer wearing the dress at a Versace fashion show in Paris.

Richard Young/Shutterstock 

She paired the outfit with ankle high pink socks and loafers with gold detailing, and wore simple silver ring accessories and simple rosy makeup. Her hair was also styled to perfection in perfect waves.

Mukamal shared that the look was also inspired by the 1994-1995 Versace Fall Read-to-Wear collection, sharing a photo of the original look that inspired the outfit. The detailing is almost an exact match, except during the event, Robbie also donned white summer sunglasses.

Margot Robbie attends a "Barbie" fan event at Westfield Sydney on June 30, 2023
Margot Robbie attends a "Barbie" fan event at Westfield Sydney on June 30, 2023.

James Gourley/Getty

Robbie has been rocking the Barbiecore pink dress code over the past few weeks, recently wearing a pink polka-dot dress — seemingly borrowed from her character Barbie’s closet — as she attended a Barbie photo call with costar Ryan Gosling and the movie's writer/director, Greta Gerwig, in Los Angeles. 

This week, the star discussed a potential future iteration of the highly anticipated film with TIME.

"I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels," Robbie said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Still, she said she has been part of conversations about what the future holds for Barbie in terms of a cinematic experience to follow the upcoming movie, which comes out next month.

Robbie said, "It could go a million different directions from this point.”

Related Articles
Ryan Gosling and Mandi
Ryan Gosling Brings His Sister to ‘Barbie’ Event in Toronto as She Praises His 'Kenergy'
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi seen leaving Don Angie after having a dinner with Millie's parents Kelly and Robert in New York City.
Millie Bobby Brown Wears Animal Print on N.Y.C. Night Out with Jake Bongiovi — See the Photos!
Greta Gerwig Margot Robbie Oppenheimer
'Barbie' Duo Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig Buy Tickets for Trio of Summer Blockbusters: 'Mission: Accepted'
Chrissy Teigen Barbie house visit
Chrissy Teigen Visits Barbie Dream House AirBnB After Welcoming Fourth Baby
Kamala Harris and KeKe Palmer
Keke Palmer Asks Kamala Harris for the Secret to Her Gorgeous Hair — and Is Shocked by Her Answer
Heidi Klum bikini boat
Heidi Klum Flaunts Her Curves in a Skimpy Thong Bikini on Romantic Getaway with Husband Tom Kaulitz
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Picturesâ âBARBIE,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Margot Robbie Teases Possibility of 'Barbie' Sequels: 'It Could Go a Million Different Directions'
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Brings Vintage 'Barbie' Glam to Sydney During the Film's Press Tour
Hailey Bieber Breaks the Biggest Fashion Rule After She Wears White to a Friend's WeddingÂ Â 
Hailey Bieber Wears Daring White Dress to Her Friend's Wedding – See the Look!
Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala
Kim Kardashian Goes All Out for 'Important' License Photo at the DMV — Complete with Lighting and Glam Squad
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023
Charli D’Amelio Reveals Landon Barker Got Tattoo of Her Eye After Losing Game of Rock, Paper, Scissors (Exclusive)
Alicia Silverstone
Alicia Silverstone Models a Dreamy Christian Siriano Gown: 'On Wednesdays We Wear Pink'
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Double Recalls Top-Secret Experience on Set: 'I Barely Know What the Movie Is About'
Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023
Tom Cruise Is Doing an 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' Double Feature Too: 'Doesn't Get More Explosive'
Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse up for rent on Airbnb
You Can Now Book a Stay in Barbie's Malibu Dream House — But Your Host Will Be Just Ken
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's Easy, Breezy Summer Outfit Just Proves Your Denim Mini Skirt Will Never Go Out of Style