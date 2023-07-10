Margot Robbie Sparkled in Nearly 380 Carats of Diamonds at the ‘Barbie' Premiere: See Her Bling!

Diamonds are Barbie's best friend!

Since the press rollout of the new Barbie film, its titular character Margot Robbie has received quite the glamorous upgrade, or more so her wardrobe has, thanks to the work of celebrity stylist Andrew Mukamal, who’s continuously referenced iconic Barbie doll looks for the Oscar nominee.

That includes the 33-year-old star’s latest look at the movie’s world premiere in Los Angeles, which saw Robbie turn heads in a black sequined Schiaparelli haute couture gown, Manolo Blahnik heels and the topper – layers of bling from Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry.

The look received mega glam treatment from the high-end jeweler, which supplied nearly 380 carats of diamonds to the star, including necklaces of 350 carats, a pair of 19-carat studs and a 10-carat diamond ring.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

According to diamond experts at leading U.K. retailer Steven Stone, Robbie’s assortment of cut diamonds total to an estimated $1 million. Now that’s a collection of jewels worthy for a real-life Solo in the Spotlight Barbie outfit.

Robbie’s glam also consisted of a side-parted ponytail with Old Hollywood-style waves achieved by her hairstylist Bryce Scarlett, who strived for a “high-glamour doll-like” updo. The pro began coming up with the look two months ago, when he first saw the Schiaparelli design.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“​​We’ve worked really hard to recreate these iconic looks while still making sure Margot’s modern glamour shines through,” Scarlett told PEOPLE of working alongside Robbie and Mukamal. “This press tour has been more creative and inspired than anything we’ve done before. Having such a clear and iconic template to build off of has been a dream.”



Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

“We're finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who actually collect those Barbies,” Robbie told PEOPLE on the pink carpet of creating these Barbie-fied looks. “We're hoping to get them excited.”

