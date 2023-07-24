Margot Robbie Wears an Archival Chanel Look in ‘Barbie’ That Was First Worn by Claudia Schiffer

If you were one of the many moviegoers who flocked to the theaters this past weekend to see the blockbuster smash Barbie, you may have recognized an outfit that was first worn by one of the most iconic fashion models of the 1990s.

Chanel collaborated with the hit movie starring Margot Robbie, who is also a longtime friend, fan and ambassador of the legendary fashion house, as the title character. In a video posted on Sunday by Chanel, Robbie recalls donning the house’s designs for the movie.

“There were some incredible outfits that I actually got to wear that Claudia Schiffer herself, who’s kind of like a real-life Barbie, wore,” the actress says in the video. “In fact, one of the archival suits that I wore had a little label that said 'Claudia' on it. And I was like, 'Wow!'”



Archival footage circa the 1990s in the Chanel video shows Schiffer walking the runway and sporting a Chanel tweed skirt suit that Robbie would later wear in the Barbie production.

And it wasn’t just that outfit. Robbie also had several other Chanel pieces for the film's production, including a highly coveted quilted pink heart-shaped handbag.

“Even on the set, there was one look where I have a pink love-heart-shaped Chanel bag, and I remember all the girls on the set were like: ‘Can I hold it?’” Robbie also says in the video.

The Australian actress also paid homage to Schiffer during her appearance at a recent Barbie event at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney, Australia. For that occasion, Robbie wore a shiny pink metal mesh Versace dress with a sweetheart neckline corset top. That look was inspired by a piece that Schiffer wore in 1994, according to her stylist Andrew Mukamal in an Instagram post.

Schiffer herself praised Robbie in her own Instagram post, writing in the caption: “​​Margot Robbie has great taste 😉 @chanelofficial & @versace looks then and now.”

Barbie raked in big returns at the box office, Variety reported Monday. In its first weekend of release, the Greta Gerwig-directed movie netted $162 million, followed by Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer with $82 million.

Ironically, Robbie, who also produced the film, revealed to PEOPLE recently that she wasn’t entirely a Barbie girl as a kid in Australia — she didn't recall having a Barbie doll at the time. "My sister did and I remember my cousin did,” she said. “I would play with my cousin's, but I wasn't actually that much of a Barbie girl as a kid."

She added that she tended to gravitate towards to the unusual Barbies when she did play with dolls. "I was more of a roll-around-in-the-mud kind of gal…I think they were all so janky because they were not well cared for. They were all weird Barbies."

