Margot Robbie Wears an Archival Chanel Look in ‘Barbie’ That Was First Worn by Claudia Schiffer

"One of the archival suits that I wore had a little label that said 'Claudia' on it. And I was like, 'Wow!'" the actress recalled

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 24, 2023 05:15PM EDT
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros.
Photo:

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

If you were one of the many moviegoers who flocked to the theaters this past weekend to see the blockbuster smash Barbie, you may have recognized an outfit that was first worn by one of the most iconic fashion models of the 1990s. 

Chanel collaborated with the hit movie starring Margot Robbie, who is also a longtime friend, fan and ambassador of the legendary fashion house, as the title character. In a video posted on Sunday by Chanel, Robbie recalls donning the house’s designs for the movie. 

“There were some incredible outfits that I actually got to wear that Claudia Schiffer herself, who’s kind of like a real-life Barbie, wore,” the actress says in the video. “In fact, one of the archival suits that I wore had a little label that said 'Claudia' on it. And I was like, 'Wow!'”

Archival footage circa the 1990s in the Chanel video shows Schiffer walking the runway and sporting a Chanel tweed skirt suit that Robbie would later wear in the Barbie production. 

And it wasn’t just that outfit. Robbie also had several other Chanel pieces for the film's production, including a highly coveted quilted pink heart-shaped handbag.  

Claudia Schiffer at the Chanel Spring 1995 show circa 1994 in Paris, France

Images Press/IMAGES/Getty 

“Even on the set, there was one look where I have a pink love-heart-shaped Chanel bag, and I remember all the girls on the set were like: ‘Can I hold it?’” Robbie also says in the video. 

The Australian actress also paid homage to Schiffer during her appearance at a recent Barbie event at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney, Australia. For that occasion, Robbie wore a shiny pink metal mesh Versace dress with a sweetheart neckline corset top. That look was inspired by a piece that Schiffer wore in 1994, according to her stylist Andrew Mukamal in an Instagram post. 

Schiffer herself praised Robbie in her own Instagram post, writing in the caption: “​​Margot Robbie has great taste 😉 @chanelofficial & @versace looks then and now.”

Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art

James Gourley/Getty Images

Barbie raked in big returns at the box office, Variety reported Monday. In its first weekend of release, the Greta Gerwig-directed movie netted $162 million, followed by Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer with $82 million. 

Ironically, Robbie, who also produced the film, revealed to PEOPLE recently that she wasn’t entirely a Barbie girl as a kid in Australia — she didn't recall having a Barbie doll at the time. "My sister did and I remember my cousin did,” she said. “I would play with my cousin's, but I wasn't actually that much of a Barbie girl as a kid."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She added that she tended to gravitate towards to the unusual Barbies when she did play with dolls. "I was more of a roll-around-in-the-mud kind of gal…I think they were all so janky because they were not well cared for. They were all weird Barbies."

Related Articles
Bowen Yang, Dan Levy and Ben Platt Almost Played Kens in 'Barbie' Movie, Casting Director Reveals
Bowen Yang, Dan Levy and Ben Platt Almost Played Kens in 'Barbie' Movie, Casting Director Reveals
Margot Robbie, Ann Roth, Barbie Movie
Greta Gerwig Reveals It Was Suggested She Cut Emotional ‘Barbie’ Scene Where Margot Robbie Cries
Barbie Easter eggs
The 10 Biggest 'Barbie' Movie Easter Eggs
Harry Styles
Harry Styles and His Band Wear Custom Love on Tour Shoes to Commemorate Final Tour Stop
America Ferrera in Barbie screengrab
America Ferrera Reveals She Performed Her Epic 'Barbie' Speech '30 to 50 Times' on Set
Computer Engineer Barbie, Earring Magic Ken
8 Controversial or Overlooked Barbie Toys: From Her Pregnant Pal Midge to Her Pooping Dog Tanner
Salma Hayek instagram pool summer
Salma Hayek Splashes Around in the Pool in a Barbie-Inspired Plunging Pink Swimsuit
Amy Schumer Says She 'Really Enjoyed' 'Barbie' Years After Dropping Out of Role for Creative Differences
Amy Schumer Says She 'Really Enjoyed' 'Barbie' Years After Dropping Out of Role for Creative Differences
barbara corcoran dresses as barbie
Barbara Corcoran Wears Every Shade of Pink to Transform Into Barbie for Fun Instagram Video: ‘Hi Barbie!’
Brandi Carlile Releases Cover of Indigo Girls' 'Closer to Fine' for Deluxe 'Barbie' Movie Soundtrack
Brandi Carlile and Wife Catherine Cover Indigo Girls' 'Closer to Fine' for Deluxe 'Barbie' Movie Soundtrack
Margot Robbie in Barbie, Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer
'Barbie' Breaks Box Office Record for Female Director with $155M; 'Oppenheimer' Smashes Expectations
kate middleton; Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner
The Sleek Sneakers Celebrities and Royals Constantly Wear Are on Sale, but Only for a Limited Time
Greta Gerwig attends a photocall on July 13, 2023 in London
Greta Gerwig Is ‘Terrified’ to Direct Upcoming ‘Narnia’ Movies: ‘It's Extraordinary’
America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023
America Ferrera Reveals Her Guilty Pleasure Is 'Not Showering for a Few Days': 'I'm Going to Regret Saying This'
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling attend the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Margot Robbie on Not Kissing Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie': 'My Girlfriends Were Like, What's Wrong with You?' (Exclusive)
Zaya Wade Stars in Miu Miuâs Fall/Winter Campaign Alongside Emma Corrin, Mia Goth and More
Zaya Wade Stars in Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter Campaign Alongside Emma Corrin, Mia Goth and More