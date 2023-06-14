Margot Robbie Wows in Velvet Corset for 'Asteroid City' Premiere Red Carpet

The 'Barbie' actress looked out of this world at the premiere of Wes Anderson’s new film

Margot Robbie looked out of this world at the Asteroid City premiere. 

The 32-year-old actress took a break from Barbie pink for the opening night of Wes Anderson’s latest film in New York City on Tuesday, where she graced the carpet in a stunning black-and-white Schiaparelli look.

The striking black top and pleated white mini skirt were taken from the couture house’s spring/summer 2023 collection.

Margot Robbie attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"
Margot Robbie.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock 

Designed by creative director Daniel Roseberry, the shape of the structured velvet corset top is inspired by the bottle of Shocking! — Schiaparelli’s signature fragrance. While strikingly simple, the velvet peplum top also features a gold keyhole lapel detail.

Margot Robbie attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The Babylon star’s bright red manicure added a pop of color to the monochrome look, along with her silky blonde tresses — styled in loose waves — and glossy reddish pink lip! Robbie topped off the ensemble with a pair of asymmetrical black pumps.

Margot Robbie attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"
Margot Robbie.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Set in a fictional desert town around 1955, Asteroid City — which boasts a star-studded cast including Robbie, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Willem Dafoe, Steve Carell, Maya Hawke, Jeff Goldblum and Hong Chau — follows a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention that is “disrupted by world-changing events," per the official synopsis.

The film will land in select theaters June 16 and nationwide June 23.

Later this summer, Barbie — in which Robbie plays the titular doll — will also hits theaters. While the highly anticipated film has yet to premiere, the Australian actress did bring her chic red carpet style (with a Barbie twist) to CinemaCon 2023 earlier this year, where she twinned in pink with costar Ryan Gosling.

The Suicide Squad actress wore a two-piece pink gingham Prada set to the Las Vegas event. Robbie paired the crop top and high-waisted mini skirt with matching pink pumps and a chunky gold anklet.

She let the Barbiecore look do all the talking by toning down her hair makeup, rocking a simple nude lip and side part.

