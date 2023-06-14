Margot Robbie Wows in Velvet Corset for 'Asteroid City' Premiere Red Carpet

Margot Robbie looked out of this world at the Asteroid City premiere.

The 32-year-old actress took a break from Barbie pink for the opening night of Wes Anderson’s latest film in New York City on Tuesday, where she graced the carpet in a stunning black-and-white Schiaparelli look.

The striking black top and pleated white mini skirt were taken from the couture house’s spring/summer 2023 collection.

Margot Robbie. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Designed by creative director Daniel Roseberry, the shape of the structured velvet corset top is inspired by the bottle of Shocking! — Schiaparelli’s signature fragrance. While strikingly simple, the velvet peplum top also features a gold keyhole lapel detail.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The Babylon star’s bright red manicure added a pop of color to the monochrome look, along with her silky blonde tresses — styled in loose waves — and glossy reddish pink lip! Robbie topped off the ensemble with a pair of asymmetrical black pumps.

Margot Robbie. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Set in a fictional desert town around 1955, Asteroid City — which boasts a star-studded cast including Robbie, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Willem Dafoe, Steve Carell, Maya Hawke, Jeff Goldblum and Hong Chau — follows a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention that is “disrupted by world-changing events," per the official synopsis.

The film will land in select theaters June 16 and nationwide June 23.

Later this summer, Barbie — in which Robbie plays the titular doll — will also hits theaters. While the highly anticipated film has yet to premiere, the Australian actress did bring her chic red carpet style (with a Barbie twist) to CinemaCon 2023 earlier this year, where she twinned in pink with costar Ryan Gosling.

The Suicide Squad actress wore a two-piece pink gingham Prada set to the Las Vegas event. Robbie paired the crop top and high-waisted mini skirt with matching pink pumps and a chunky gold anklet.

She let the Barbiecore look do all the talking by toning down her hair makeup, rocking a simple nude lip and side part.