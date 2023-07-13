Margot Robbie Nails 2 Chic Barbie Looks at European Premiere Events in London

Margot Robbie is having double the Barbie fun in London!

On Wednesday, the actress stepped out in two reimagined versions of the iconic doll’s looks at the European premiere of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie in London.

Robbie, 33, has been working with stylist Andrew Mukamal throughout the Barbie press tour and the pair pulled out all the stops for the latest premiere, with the actress transforming from an elegant red carpet Barbie to a nighttime Barbie who was ready to party.

First, Robbie embodied the 1960s Enchanted Evening Barbie in the custom Vivienne Westwood couture Moonlight gown she wore on the premiere’s red carpet, Mukamal confirmed on Instagram.

Like her doll counterpart, the actress donned a blush pink satin draped corseted dress with a matching side train, accented by a rose motif brooch inside the flower-shaped orb. The ensemble also featured a white tulle stole and matte ivory opera gloves.

Margot Robbie wears a Barbie-inspired pink satin gown at the European premier of Barbie in London. Mattel Inc.; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Wearing a chic up-do with face-framing bangs, the Oscar-nominated star styled the vintage look with a pair of silver peep-toe jeweled Christian Louboutin heels and a multilayered Assael pearl necklace and earrings. On Thursday, make-up artist Patti Dubroff revealed on Instagram that Robbie’s soft pink make-up look was created with Chanel products.

After hitting the red carpet, the actress quickly slipped into a bright red corset mini-dress from British-Turkish designer, Dilara Findikoglu, for a photocall ahead of the movie's afterparty at London's Chiltern Firehouse restaurant.

Teamed with a chic updo, red drawstring purse and peep-toe heels by Maison Ernest, Robbie's look was a version of a 1962 doll, Mukamal revealed on his Instagram Story along with a photo of the original doll — complete with a box carrying the words "Brunette Bubble Cut Barbie."



Margot Robbie wears a red corset mini-dress inspired by a 1962 ‘Brunette Bubble Cut Barbie’. Mattel Inc.; David Fisher/Shutterstock;

Robbie, who has sparkled in an array of Barbie-inspired outfits in recent weeks, told PEOPLE last week that she and her stylist Mukamal had one thing in mind when creating looks for the Barbie press tour — Barbie fans.

While eagle-eyed fashion lovers were keen to pick up the high-end designer cues from the duo, it was devotees of the iconic doll that the fashionable pair wanted to honor, alongside Barbie’s decades-spanning style history, Robbie told PEOPLE exclusively at the Barbie world premiere in Los Angeles on July 10.

“We're finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who are actually collecting those Barbies. We're hoping to get them excited,” she said. “We're pairing Barbie references with great designers.”

As the movie’s titular character, Robbie has her own simple take on the doll’s over-the-top glamour. “Well, it's not subtle, but it's very fun!”









