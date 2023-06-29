Margot Robbie Teases Possibility of 'Barbie' Sequels: 'It Could Go a Million Different Directions'

Margot Robbie isn't counting out a return to Barbie Land — but she's focusing on one movie at a time.

The Barbie actress, 32, is featured alongside several of her costars, as well as the film's director Greta Gerwig, on the cover of TIME magazine. Robbie is, at one point, asked about a potential future iteration of the highly anticipated film.

"I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels," Robbie said.

Still, she has been part of conversations about what the future holds for Barbie in terms of a cinematic experience to follow the upcoming movie, in theaters next month.

"It could go a million different directions from this point," Robbie said.



Barbie's Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae and Kate McKinnon on the cover of TIME magazine. photograph by Carlota Guerrero for TIME

Though three trailers for the upcoming film have been released, its plot is still largely unclear, beyond that Robbie's Barbie and Ken (Ryan Gosling) leave Barbie Land after another Barbie (Kate McKinnon) prompts Robbie's to travel to the real world and discover "the truth about the universe."

"To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken," teases an official logline.

Barbie's cast also includes America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya and Dua Lipa.

The film was written and directed by Little Women and Lady Bird director Gerwig, 39, who cowrote the screenplay with her partner Noah Baumbach.



Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie (2023). Warner Bros. Pictures

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this month, Amy Schumer opened up about her excitement over seeing Barbie, an early version of which she famously was set to star in before dropping out.

“I can’t wait to see the movie, I think it looks awesome,” revealed the actress/comedian, 42.

Asked by Andy Cohen to elaborate about the real reason Schumer left the film, the Trainwreck star joked, "They said I was too thin."

She then went on to give further details. "I think we said it was scheduling conflicts. That’s what we said," Schumer recalled. "But it really was just creative differences. But there’s, like, a new team behind it and it looks like it’s very feminist and cool, so I will be seeing that movie.”

Barbie is in theaters July 21.