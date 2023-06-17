Margot Robbie Shows Off the Barbie Dreamhouse — Complete with Waterless Pool, Hot Pink Kitchen and Large Slide

The Barbie Dreamhouse has opened its doors!

Margot Robbie hosts a tour of Barbie’s iconic home in a new video for Architectural Digest ahead of the theatrical release of the live-action Barbie film, in which she plays the title role.

The actress, 32, showed off the over-the-top Dreamhouse — which features a pool, bold pink kitchen, and peekaboo views of Barbie's neighbors — on the set of the film while dressed in character in a light pink and blue checked cropped jacket, high-waisted miniskirt and hat.

Barbie’s kitchen is fittingly revealed to have a pink fridge and a round pink breakfast table. “Not super practical, but nothing is for Barbie,” Robbie noted. Her whimsical, all-pink bedroom features a giant seashell-shaped headboard, iridescent sequined bed covers, and pink puffy cushions.

Margot Robbie in 'Barbie'. AD/Youtube

“I can’t even tell you about the meetings we’ve had about pink!” Barbie writer and director Greta Gerwig said in the clip, as she discussed the set design process. “We sat with all these different kinds of pinks and we were like, ‘What is the pink? How do the pinks interact?’ When I was a girl, I wanted the brightest things.”

Robbie said her “favorite design feature” is the pink slide, running from Barbie’s bedroom down to the pool, which is waterless, as “there are no elements in Barbie’s house.” Another highlight is Barbie’s Clueless-style wardrobe — designed exactly like the plastic box the iconic doll comes in — where new outfits appear every day.

According to Gerwig, 39, the interiors of Barbie’s Dreamhouse were heavily influenced by the 1950s and early 1960s, as Barbie was invented in 1959. She said her team also drew inspiration from 1950s soundstage musicals, which featured elements such as artificial skies — "those kind of wonderfully fake but emotionally artificial spaces" — to create the movie's colorful sets.

“I want everyone to feel like they can reach into the screen and touch everything,” Gerwig explained.

Production designer Sarah Greenwood noted that bold color and lighting were used to boost the artificial backgrounds. “When you light them, you can light them into these intense colors — you can really go expressionistic with it,” she explained.

Margot Robbie in 'Barbie'. Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

In the video, Ryan Gosling — who plays Ken in the new Barbie film — described being blown away by the Dreamhouse set when he first saw it. “Walking into those environments and feeling the artistry, and the love and the playfulness, it just was so exciting,” the actor, 42, said.

Among the more surprising details glimpsed in the house tour were a series of pink monkey figurines hanging around, several wigs that Barbie models from scene to scene, and of course her iconic pink convertible — seen in the trailer — that she “floats” down in from her bedroom.

Set to hit theaters on July 21, Barbie also stars America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya and Dua Lipa.