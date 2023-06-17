Margot Robbie Shows Off the Barbie Dreamhouse — Complete with Waterless Pool, Hot Pink Kitchen and Large Slide

The actress — who plays Barbie in the upcoming film — gave a tour of the iconic house for 'Architectural Digest'

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 17, 2023 01:33PM EDT
Margot Robbie Shows Off the Barbie Dreamhouse
Margot Robbie; Barbie Dreamhouse . Photo:

Greg Doherty/WireImage, Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty

The Barbie Dreamhouse has opened its doors!

Margot Robbie hosts a tour of Barbie’s iconic home in a new video for Architectural Digest ahead of the theatrical release of the live-action Barbie film, in which she plays the title role.

The actress, 32, showed off the over-the-top Dreamhouse — which features a pool, bold pink kitchen, and peekaboo views of Barbie's neighbors — on the set of the film while dressed in character in a light pink and blue checked cropped jacket, high-waisted miniskirt and hat.

Barbie’s kitchen is fittingly revealed to have a pink fridge and a round pink breakfast table. “Not super practical, but nothing is for Barbie,” Robbie noted. Her whimsical, all-pink bedroom features a giant seashell-shaped headboard, iridescent sequined bed covers, and pink puffy cushions.

Margot Robbie Shows Off the Barbie Dreamhouse.
Margot Robbie in 'Barbie'.

AD/Youtube

“I can’t even tell you about the meetings we’ve had about pink!” Barbie writer and director Greta Gerwig said in the clip, as she discussed the set design process. “We sat with all these different kinds of pinks and we were like, ‘What is the pink? How do the pinks interact?’ When I was a girl, I wanted the brightest things.”

Robbie said her “favorite design feature” is the pink slide, running from Barbie’s bedroom down to the pool, which is waterless, as “there are no elements in Barbie’s house.” Another highlight is Barbie’s Clueless-style wardrobe — designed exactly like the plastic box the iconic doll comes in — where new outfits appear every day.

According to Gerwig, 39, the interiors of Barbie’s Dreamhouse were heavily influenced by the 1950s and early 1960s, as Barbie was invented in 1959. She said her team also drew inspiration from 1950s soundstage musicals, which featured elements such as artificial skies — "those kind of wonderfully fake but emotionally artificial spaces" — to create the movie's colorful sets.

“I want everyone to feel like they can reach into the screen and touch everything,” Gerwig explained.

Production designer Sarah Greenwood noted that bold color and lighting were used to boost the artificial backgrounds. “When you light them, you can light them into these intense colors — you can really go expressionistic with it,” she explained.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Margot Robbie in Barbie
Margot Robbie in 'Barbie'. Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

In the video, Ryan Gosling — who plays Ken in the new Barbie film described being blown away by the Dreamhouse set when he first saw it. “Walking into those environments and feeling the artistry, and the love and the playfulness, it just was so exciting,” the actor, 42, said.

Among the more surprising details glimpsed in the house tour were a series of pink monkey figurines hanging around, several wigs that Barbie models from scene to scene, and of course her iconic pink convertible — seen in the trailer — that she “floats” down in from her bedroom.

Set to hit theaters on July 21, Barbie also stars America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya and Dua Lipa.

Related Articles
BARBIE (2023)
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Explore Life Beyond Barbie Land in Hilarious New Trailer
Ryan Gosling, Ken Doll
Ryan Gosling Reacts to Barbie Fans Who Say He's 'Not My Ken': 'There Are Many Other Kens to Play With'
Margot Robbie Reveals Gal Gadot Was Initially Considered for Barbie Role
Margot Robbie Reveals Gal Gadot Was Considered for Barbie Role: 'She Is Barbie Energy'
John Cena, Margot Robbie
John Cena Explains How He Ended Up with a Role in Margot Robbie's 'Barbie': 'Happy Accident'
TODAY -- Pictured: Amy Schumer on Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Amy Schumer ‘Can’t Wait’ To See ‘Barbie’ Movie After Dropping Out of Early Version for Missing Feminist View
Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Barbie Movie
Greta Gerwig 'Cried' When She First Walked onto 'Barbie' Movie Set: 'It Was So Touching'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Ryan Gosling (L) and Margot Robbie pose for photos as they promote the upcoming film "Barbie" at the State of the Industry and Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Are Totally Barbie and Ken in Matching Pink Looks at CinemaCon
Margot Robbie attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"
Margot Robbie Wows in Velvet Corset for 'Asteroid City' Premiere Red Carpet
Barbie movie
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Go to the Real World in New 'Barbie' Trailer: Watch
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Everything to Know About the 'Barbie' Movie
Barbie movie. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
Every Photo From the 'Barbie' Movie Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling
Dua Lipa as mermaid Barbie
Dua Lipa Introduced as Mermaid Barbie in New Character Posters for Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Movie
ISSA RAE in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Issa Rae 'Can't Confirm or Deny Anything' About 'Barbie' Movie: 'I'm Shutting the F--- Up' (Exclusive)
BARBIE; NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 5: Earring Magic Ken, introduced by Mattel as a companion to its Earring Magic Barbie figure, is photographed August 5, 1993 In New York City. This 'hipper' Ken doll features an updated look which includes blonde highlights in his traditionally brown hair, a purple shirt, lavender vest, a necklace with a circular charm and an earring in its left ear. (Photo by Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Images)
These Barbies Are Real! See the Cast of 'Barbie' and the Actual Dolls That Inspired Their Characters
Chrissy Teigen Marvels at Barbie Trailer Shot of Foot Leaving Shoe: 'I Need to Know Everything'
Chrissy Teigen Marvels at 'Barbie' Trailer Shot of Foot Leaving Shoe: 'I Need to Know Everything'
Margot Robbie Vogue Shoot for Barbie
Margot Robbie on the Over-Sexualization of Barbie — and How She Inspired Girls to Dream Big