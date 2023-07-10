Margot Robbie Says Her True-to Life Barbie Looks Are Dedicated to Fans: ‘It’s Very Fun!’ (Exclusive)

The 'Barbie' actress worked with stylist Andrew Mukamal on an internet-breaking doll-like wardrobe for the film’s press tour

Michelle Lee
Published on July 10, 2023
Margot Robbie poses for a photo during a pink carpet event to promote her new film "Barbie" in Seoul
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

Margot Robbie and her stylist Andrew Mukamal had one thing in mind when creating the actress’ Barbie press tour looks – Barbie fans. 

While eagle-eyed fashion-lovers were keen on picking up the high-end designer cues from the duo, it was devotees of the iconic doll that the fashionable pair wanted to honor, alongside Barbie’s decades-spanning style history, Robbie, 33, tells PEOPLE exclusively. 

“We're finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who are actually collecting those Barbies. We're hoping to get them excited,” she said at the Barbie world premiere in Los Angeles. “We're pairing Barbie references with great designers.”

As the movie’s titular character, Robbie has her own simple take on the doll’s over-the-top glamour. “Well, it's not subtle, but it's very fun!” 

Margot Robbie attends the Seoul Premiere of "Barbie"

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

It's also very pink! While conceptualizing his modern-day take on the iconic Mattel-designed outfits, Mukamal stayed true to the ultra-chic pink hues of Barbie land.

Some of Robbie’s memorable red-carpet moments include her ‘80s-inspired Day to Night schtick in Seoul, South Korea – where she wore a daytime hot pink Versace skirt suit, complete with a brimmed hat and a rhinestone phone purse, and a Versace tulle evening confection – and her 1964 Sparkling Pink Barbie-drawn Moschino skirt set. 

The Oscar-nominated star sported some not-so-pink apparel too, such as the black-and-white striped Herve Leger bandage dress she wore in Sydney to pay homage to the Original 1950s Barbie swimsuit.

She accessorized the look with era-appropriate cat-eye sunglasses and a curled side-parted ponytail.  

Margot Robbie attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Another? The breath-taking Schiaparelli sequined gown worn to Sunday’s premiere event. 

The couture design – styled with black peep-toe heels and black opera gloves – features a fully sequined bustier and black tulle skirt adorned with a single hand-painted embroidered rose. Robbie fully committed to the bit by also carrying a pink handkerchief.

Mukumal’s interpretation of the vintage Solo in the Spotlight Barbie figurine also included a jaw-dropping calculation of diamonds from Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry, including a necklace of over 350 carats, a pair of 19-carat stud earrings and a 10-carat ring.   

Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie

Jon Kopaloff/Getty I

The Greta Gerwig-directed film, officially out on July 21, also stars Ryan Gosling (Ken), Issa Rae (President Barbie), Simu Liu (Ken #2), Kate Mckinnon (Gymnast Barbie) and America Ferrera (Gloria) among other starry names. 

Reporting by Nathan Vinson.

