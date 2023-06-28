Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Double Recalls Top-Secret Experience on Set: 'I Barely Know What the Movie Is About'

Emma Eastwood was hired to work as Margot Robbie's body double after an unsuccessful attempt to work as an extra on 'Barbie,' in theaters July 21

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Published on June 28, 2023
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures' "BARBIE"

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Plenty of actresses play Barbie in the upcoming Barbie movie, but only one person was selected to work as Margot Robbie's body double for the hotly-anticipated comedy.

The New York Times recently spotlighted Emma Eastwood's experience on the Greta Gerwig-directed film as 32-year-old Robbie's body double. Eastwood, 26, was originally hired as Robbie's hand double, but she wound up working in more scenes than initially anticipated, the outlet reported.

“They didn’t give me any details of what we would be doing,” she said in the article. “There were a couple times they said the whole cast would be there and it would be an important day, but they never actually gave me any details of what we would be doing until I was on set.”

Eastwood told the outlet that she wanted to befriend Robbie to secure a potential role as her body double for future productions, but her and Robbie did not often interact on set. However, Eastwood did share that Robbie mistook her body double for herself at times while viewing footage during production.

Eastwood also told the Times that her and Robbie shared their costumes in order to ensure their measurements completely aligned.

Emma Eastwood, Margot Robbie's body double for Barbie
Margot Robbie's body double Emma Eastwood on the set of 'Barbie'.

Emma Eastwood/ Twitter

The actress, who earned the role after initially being rejected for extra work on Barbie, recalled that one scene she filmed — which saw her walking up a flight of stairs and acting as if her feet hurt — was included in the movie's official trailer, while another scene saw her lie facedown on the ground for an hour.

“When I got up, I literally felt drunk,” Eastwood told the outlet of filming the latter scene. “I have no idea what that scene was about.”

“I was on this for two weeks, and I barely know what the movie is about,” she added to the Times. “They did a very good job of keeping the plot hidden." The outlet additionally reported that despite Eastwood's participation in the production, she will not see the movie before it releases publicly on July 21.

Though three trailers for the upcoming film have been released, its plot is still largely unclear, beyond that Robbie's Barbie and Ken (Ryan Gosling) travel from BarbieLand to the real world after another Barbie (Kate McKinnon) prompts her travel to the real world and discover "the truth about the universe."

MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures' "BARBIE"
Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

"To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken," teases an official logline for the movie.

Barbie's cast also includes America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya and Dua Lipa.

The film was written and directed by Little Women and Lady Bird director Gerwig, 39, who cowrote the screenplay with her partner Noah Baumbach.

Barbie is in theaters July 21.

