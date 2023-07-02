Margot Robbie Dresses as '80s-Inspired 'Day to Night' Barbie in South Korea — Complete with Rhinestone Phone

To prepare for the upcoming potential blockbuster that is Barbie, Margot Robbie is wearing some blockbuster looks!

Inspired by the titular character she plays in the Greta Gerwig film, Robbie, 33, has continued her run of Barbie-themed fits in South Korea, for the film's latest Seoul premiere.

For the event, Robbie showed up Saturday night in a pink midi dress, with a shimmering upper half, pink belt tied to her waist and, of course, a pair of matching pink heels.

The part-Versace look was inspired by one worn by Barbie dolls back in 1984 as part of the Day to Night Barbie, according to stylist Andrew Mukamal, who shared a side-by-side of Robbie and the toy to his Instagram.

Robbie — or should we say, Barbie — also tossed on a second look at the South Korea event, opting for a hot pink blazer, pink midi skirt, a pink neck tie and a white fedora with a splash of pink across the center of it — further channeling the Day to Night Barbie.

That look was pulled off alongside a shiny chunky cell phone (seemingly straight from the '80s). Both outfits featured pink handbags to tie it all in.

Margot Robbie attends the Seoul Premiere of "Barbie". Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Sharing the two looks on Instagram, Mukamal tagged those whose pieces and efforts helped bring them together: Versace, Manolo Blahnik, TAFFIN, Judith Leiber (responsible for the phone), hairstylist Bryce Scarlett and makeup artist Pati Dubroff.

As for the Day to Night Barbie, back in 1984, the doll came with a reversible skirt and a few other items to make the transition between looks relatively easy for kids who bought the doll. It also came with a Barbie business card and credit card for the iconic doll.

Advertisements for the toy teased a "change-around outfit" and a Ken doll, which of course sold separately.

Margot Robbie attends the Seoul Premiere of "Barbie". Chung Sung-Jun/Getty

Robbie also hasn't shied away from embracing her own Ken in fellow movie star Ryan Gosling, who joined her for coordinating pink looks while attending CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas in April.

Gosling, who plays Ken in the live-action film, walked the red carpet with Robbie as she posed for pictures in a two-piece pink gingham Prada set. Gosling, on the other hand, wore a pink Carhartt coat layered over a white T-shirt with director Greta Gerwig's name printed in Barbie font.

Ryan Gosling attends the press junket and photo call for "Barbie" on June 23 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Gosling spoke at the convention about how he got in the headspace for the role and what it took to Ken-ify his look.

"I only knew Ken from afar. I didn't know Ken from within, and if I'm being really honest I doubted my Ken-ergy," the La La Land actor said at the time. "I didn't see it, but Margot and Greta, they conjured this out of me somehow."

"It was like I was living my life and then one day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach," he jokingly added.

"It came on like a light scarlet fever. Then I woke up one day and was like, 'Why is there fake tanner in my sheets? What just happened?'"

Barbie hits theaters on July 22.

