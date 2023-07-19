Margot Robbie Reveals She 'Wasn't Actually That Much of a Barbie Girl as a Kid' (Exclusive)

The 'Barbie' star opens up about her childhood games and hit new role

By
Janine Rubenstein
PEOPLE.com About Us Page headshots
Janine Rubenstein

Janine Rubenstein is Editor-at-Large at PEOPLE and host of PEOPLE Every Day podcast, a daily dose of breaking news, pop culture and heartwarming human interest stories. Formerly Senior Editor of music content, she's also covered crime, human interest and television news throughout her many years with the brand. Prior to PEOPLE she's written for Essence, The Cape Times newspaper and Los Angeles Magazine among others. On-screen Rubenstein can be found featured on shows like Good Morning America and Entertainment Tonight and she routinely hosts PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's star-studded Red Carpet Live specials. Follow the San Francisco native, Black Barbie collector and proud mom of two on Instagram and Twitter @janinerube

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 19, 2023 08:50AM EDT

Margot Robbie hasn't always been a Barbie Girl, in a Barbie World.

Just ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated Barbie movie, hitting theaters July 21, the film's star opens up to PEOPLE in this week's issue, revealing that as a kid, the world's favorite doll wasn't her go-to toy.

"I didn't personally have any that I can recall," says Robbie, 33, when asked if she remembers playing with Barbies growing up in Queensland, Australia. "My sister did and I remember my cousin did. I would play with my cousin's, but I wasn't actually that much of a Barbie girl as a kid."

MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures Barbie
Margot Robbie.

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

Then what kind of girl was she? "I was more of a roll-around-in-the-mud kind of gal," she explains. When she did play with dolls, the Barbies she opted for were "all weird," she says. "I think they were all so janky because they were not well cared for. They were all weird Barbies."

Even still, the film has been a passion project for Robbie, who is also a producer on the project. Bringing the world of Barbie to the big screen by way of a somewhat surreal PG-13 comedy has been a bold undertaking, and one that Robbie is honestly surprised worked out.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Greta Gerwig (L) and Margot Robbie attend the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia
Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie.

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

"I'll never forget, after talking to [writer-director] Greta Gerwig for years I sat down and read the script, There was a joke on page one and I was like 'They're never going to let us make this movie'," she says of Barbie parent company Mattel. "But they did!"

The whole experience has given Robbie a deeper respect for the beloved doll, and what she stands for. Asked what inspired her most about the project, the star says, "The idea that I am enough. Barbie can be anything and everything, but even if you're just making it through life, you're crushing it. I found that very therapeutic."

For more on the stars, style and secrets of Barbie, pick up this week's issue available Friday.

Barbie hits theaters nationwide on July 21.

Related Articles
Barbie movie with Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie
Is 'Barbie' for Kids? What to Know Before Bringing the Family to See the PG-13-Rated Movie
RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
'Barbie' PEOPLE Review: Margot Robbie Is a Doll for the Ages but Ryan Gosling Steals the Movie
Russ Tamblyn attends the screening of Ã¢ÂÂPeyton PlaceÃ¢ÂÂ during the 2023
'West Side Story' Star Russ Tamblyn Recalls 1960 SAG Strike: 'Don't Sell Out Like Ronald Reagan' (Exclusive)
Michael Cera barbie
Michael Cera Reveals He Almost Quit Acting After ‘Superbad’ and ‘Juno’ Fame: I Was Having a 'Crisis'
Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Share PDA During Italy Getaway After Calling Off Their Divorce
Margot Robbie Nail Looks
15 Margot Robbie Nail Looks to Inspire Your Barbiecore Manicure
ctress Margot Robbie attends a press conference for "Barbie" on July 03, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea.
Margot Robbie Kept Her Skin Barbie-Perfect Using 2 Things That You Already Have in Your Kitchen
America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" VIP Photocall at The London Eye on July 12, 2023
America Ferrera Caps Off the ‘Barbie’ Press Tour with the Sweetest Look — That You Have to See from the Back
Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England.
'Oppenheimer' Cast Walked Out of U.K. Premiere Before SAG Strike: 'Off to Write Their Picket Signs'
Ryan Gosling Flexes His Muscles and Sings His Ken Anthem in New "Barbie" Trailer
Ryan Gosling Says His Kids Were Confused 'Why I Would Want to Play Ken' in 'Barbie' Movie (Exclusive)
Rosanna Arquette attends the Peacock's "Mrs. Davis" Los Angeles Premiere; Point Dume Village Shopping Center
Rosanna Arquette Crashes Car Into Malibu Shopping Center, No One Injured: Police
Billie Eilish Apple Music
Billie Eilish Was 'Purely Inspired' to Write 'Barbie' Track 'What Was I Made For?' After Overcoming Self-Doubt
amsin Egerton and Josh Hartnett attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London
Josh Hartnett and Wife Tamsin Egerton Make for a Cool Pair at ‘Oppenheimer’ London Premiere
John Cena as "Kenmaid" in the Barbie Movie
See a Shirtless John Cena Discuss 'Barbie' in His Mermaid Ken Costume: 'I Was Blown Away'
Jena Malone attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Adopting Audrey" at Brain Dead Studios LA on August 22, 2022
Jena Malone Faces Her 'Number One Fear' as She Marks Her 'First Real Show' as a Stand-Up Comedian
RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
Everything to Know About the 'Barbie' Movie Soundtrack