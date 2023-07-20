Margot Robbie Recalls Pranking Her Babysitter by Faking Her Death: I 'Covered Myself in Ketchup'

Margot Robbie was a prankster as a child.

As Robbie, 33, and her Barbie costar Ryan Gosling recently appeared on BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, the actress shared a story from her youth: she once decided to fake her own death in order to scare a babysitter she didn't like.

“We got a new babysitter and I wanted my old babysitter back, Talia, who was like 16 and I thought she was so cool," Robbie said in a clip from the episode shared on Instagram. "We got this much older lady in and I was just not happy about it, and she told me to go have a bath and I didn’t want to and she was very cranky and I thought, ‘I’m going to show you.’ "

"So I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup and I sprawled out naked on the tiles, covered myself in ketchup, put the kitchen knife, and I waited like 45 minutes for her to find me," she added.

“But it was worth the wait… Oh yeah,” Robbie said, as the radio show's host asked whether the babysitter “[ran] screaming from the house.” Gosling, 42, joked that Robbie had "produced [her] own death."



Margot Robbie attends a "Barbie" fan event at Westfield Sydney on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. James Gourley/Getty Images

Robbie also shared in the clip that her proclivity for faking injuries as a child didn't end there.



“I also once practiced like a pratfall on the cinema stairs at the shopping center where I’m from and people called an ambulance. So I guess I was a bit of a dramatic child," she joked.



Robbie grew up in Queensland, Australia, on the country's northeast coast. Ahead of the release of Barbie, the star, who first broke out with a role in 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street, recently recalled to PEOPLE that she did not often play with Barbie dolls growing up.



"I didn't personally have any that I can recall," she said. "My sister did and I remember my cousin did. I would play with my cousin's, but I wasn't actually that much of a Barbie girl as a kid."



Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call for "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

"I was more of a roll-around-in-the-mud kind of gal," Robbie added, noting that the dolls she did play with were "all weird."



"I think they were all so janky because they were not well cared for," she said. "They were all weird Barbies."



Robbie's starring role in the new movie turned into a passion project; she brought on the film's director Greta Gerwig to help bring the movie from the toy box to the big screen.

The actress stars as Barbie among a cast that includes Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya and Dua Lipa.



Barbie is in theaters Friday.