Margot Robbie Predicted 'Barbie' Would 'Make a Billion Dollars' in Early Pitch Meeting

While Robbie said that she thought "Barbie" would be a billion-dollar box-office success, she also thought she may have been "overselling"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 7, 2023 01:38PM EDT
Margot Robbie Is Larger Than Life in the New 'Barbie' Teaser
Margot Robbie in Barbie (2023).

Margot Robbie always knew Barbie would be a hit.

The actress stars as the titular Mattel doll in the Greta Gerwig-directed film, which just crossed $1 billion at the global box office. Robbie also serves as a co-producer on Barbie alongside husband Tom Ackerley plus David Heyman and Mattel Films Executive Producer Robbie Brenner.

Before Barbie achieved its box-office milestone, which the film clinched just over two weeks after its release, Robbie, 33, told Collider, "I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they’re brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director."

One example she gave in "naming anything that’s been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years" was "dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg."

"And I was like, 'And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig,' " Robbie said. "And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Greta Gerwig (L) and Margot Robbie attend the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia
Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie at a celebration for Barbie in Sydney on June 30, 2023.

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Featuring an extensive star-studded cast led by Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Barbie passed $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales on Sunday, making Gerwig the first female director to hit this box office milestone as a solo director.

Barbie became Warner Bros. Pictures' biggest-selling film for a Monday ever following its $155 million domestic opening weekend, and the industry's biggest opening weekend for a movie directed by a woman.

The movie's success has led Mattel, the toy company that owns the Barbie brand, to make plans to adapt 14 additional Mattel properties — including a Polly Pocket movie, directed by Lena Dunham and starring Lily Collins — for the silver screen.

Other Mattel movie projects with directors, actors or notable producers attached include a Hot Wheels film produced by J.J. Abrams, a Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots movie starring Vin Diesel, the Daniel Kaluuya-led Barney film and a Major Matt Mason movie starring Tom Hanks.

RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie (2023).

Warner Bros.

Both Gerwig, 40, and Robbie have spoken out about the possibility of more Barbie movies in the future, with the director telling PEOPLE for the special Barbie issue that she hopes her film "is the launch of a world and a bunch of different Barbie movies."

"There’s a tone and a humor and a joy, and obviously the world is so beautiful," Gerwig added. "I want to go back to Barbie Land."

As for Robbie, the two-time Oscar nominee said during a cover interview with TIME magazine published in June, "I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels."

Still, she has been part of conversations about what the future holds for Barbie in terms of a cinematic experience to follow the first movie. "It could go a million different directions from this point," Robbie said.

Barbie is in theaters now.

Related Articles
'Holes' Cast Reunites 20 Years Later: See Shia LaBeouf, Khleo Thomas and More Embrace and Reminisce
'Holes' Cast Reunites 20 Years Later: See Shia LaBeouf, Khleo Thomas and More Embrace and Reminisce
Ryan Gosling Sends Barbie and Ken Flashmob To Greta Gerwig
Ryan Gosling Sends Barbie and Ken-Themed Flash Mob to Greta Gerwig for Her 40th Birthday: Watch
Hoda Kotb Shuts Down âBarbieâ Movie Backlash: 'If You're Bothered' by 'Empowered' Women 'There's a Problem'
Hoda Kotb on ‘Barbie’ Movie Naysayers: 'If You're Bothered' by 'Empowered' Women, 'There's a Problem'
You Can Now Buy Kate McKinnon's Weird Barbie from Hit Movie
You Can Now Buy Kate McKinnon's Weird Barbie Doll from the Hit Movie
Ryan Gosling Flexes His Muscles and Sings His Ken Anthem in New "Barbie" Trailer
Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' Song 'I'm Just Ken' Makes It to the Billboard Hot 100 Chart
See Megan Thee Stallion in Wild Trailer for A24's First-Ever Movie Musical
Megan Thee Stallion Raps in Wild Trailer for A24's First Musical (with a Raunchy NSFW Title)
'Haunted Mansion' Director Reveals How Winona Ryder's 'Delightfully Weird' Cameo Happened: 'Felt So Right'
'Haunted Mansion' Director on How Winona Ryder's 'Delightfully Weird' Cameo Happened: 'Felt So Right'
Adam Brody Says He Tried Out for Guardians of the Galaxy but Chris Pratt Was Better Fit for Star-Lord
Adam Brody Auditioned for Chris Pratt's Star-Lord in 'Guardians of the Galaxy': 'I Wanted That One'
MARC MARON ON BARBIE
Marc Maron Slams the 'Certain Men' Who 'Took Offense' to 'Barbie' Movie: 'So Embarrassing for Them'
Amal Clooney; George Clooney; Meryl Streep
Clooneys, Meryl Streep, More Give Millions to SAG-AFTRA Foundation to ‘Alleviate’ ‘Pain’ During Strike
Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain pose at the 89th Annual Drama League Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 19, 2023
Jessica Chastain Says Oscar Isaac Friendship Changed After 'Tough' Show Together: I Needed a 'Breather'
Nicolas Cage in Dream Scenario - A24 film
Nicolas Cage Is Unrecognizable in First Look Photo from New Movie 'Dream Scenario'
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr. Reveals He Is Giving Away 6 ‘Dream Cars’ from His Personal Collection
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures Barbie
'Barbie' Reaches $1 Billion at Worldwide Box Office 2 Weeks After Release
Actor Jamie Foxx hugs his sister Deidra Dixon at the LAVO Singapore Grand Opening at Marina Bay Sands on December 31, 2017 in Singapore.
Jamie Foxx Says He 'Would Not Be Here' Without His 'Courageous' Sister Deidra: 'I Love You Forever'
Napoleon, Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby
Joaquin Phoenix Slapped Vanessa Kirby for Unscripted 'Napoleon' Moment After They Agreed to 'Shock Each Other'