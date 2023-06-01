Margot Robbie Pairs Chic Business Suit with Black Bralette for 'Past Lives' Premiere in N.Y.C.

Margot Robbie went business chic for her latest red carpet appearance.

The actress, 32, rocked a retro-inspired business suit for the Past Lives premiere at the Metrograph Theater in New York City on Wednesday.

Robbie paired an oversized tan blazer and matching ankle-length skirt with a micro black bralette underneath the attire.

At the event's after-party, a smiling Robbie posed with Greta Lee, who stars in the romance/drama alongside Teo Yoo and John Magaro.

The star has been getting back to her classic style as of late, following a parade of pink and neon looks she donned playing Barbie in the upcoming film, which stars Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Warner Bros.

Last month, Robbie brought glam to the 2023 Met Gala in a flowy black Chanel gown that honored two legendary fashion icons.

"I'm wearing Chanel, this dress was worn by Cindy Crawford in 1993. They remade it for me and it's obviously a Karl [Lagerfeld] design. I feel really great in it, actually," she told La La Anthony for Vogue of the piece, which debuted as a part of the Spring/Summer collection 30 years ago.

Despite getting to dress up in designer duds, Robbie said last September while promoting David O'Russell's Amsterdam that it's not as glitzy as people think.

"Honestly, I want people to see what making a movie is really like. I don't think it's as glamorous as people imagine it to me," she told PEOPLE, comparing life on-set to "camping-slash-working on a construction site."

"[There's] not a whole lot of luxury on movie sets — it's like moments like this a couple times a year that are more luxurious and fancy," she added.

Past Lives hits theaters on Friday.

