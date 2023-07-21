Margot Robbie on Not Kissing Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie': 'My Girlfriends Were Like, What's Wrong with You?' (Exclusive)

Let's just say Margot Robbie’s friends wanted more lip action.



The actress, 33, who spoke to PEOPLE in June for this week’s issue, says that when her pals heard she’d be starring opposite forever heartthrob Ryan Gosling in the new Barbie movie, some had high hopes she’d be able to kiss and tell.



Gosling plays Ken to Robbie’s Barbie and movie-goers will soon see that, as with actual dolls, they’re not necessarily built for romance. Asked whether she was happy she didn’t have to fully kiss Gosling in the film, Robbie says “Uh no!” with a laugh. “That didn’t feel like a win for me.”



It seems it was an even bigger loss for her friends, who knew she was also a producer on the film. “All of my girlfriends were like, ‘Well you did a whole movie with him and you don’t kiss? What’s wrong with you? I thought you were kind of in charge on this one!’”



Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

She adds, “I was like, ‘I know, I can’t check that one off [my list]’.”



For his part, Gosling is pleased with how their characters navigated their awkward romance. “It was so funny trying to figure out what their idea of kissing might be,” he says during the joint interview with Robbie. “I’m so glad all of that got cut out.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



What fans will get to see a lot of, are Gosling's dance moves. The latest promo for the film showing off the actor mid-dance sequence has already racked up millions of views. “It was something I had to prepare for a lot,” Gosling says of his dancing.



Ryan Gosling. Warner Bros

And he had the best little helpers, his daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7, with partner Eva Mendes. “They were at home while I was doing it,” he says of practicing the routine, “and they ended up knowing it well as well as I did.”



For more on Barbie, pick up this week’s issue on stands Friday.



Barbie is now playing in theaters.



