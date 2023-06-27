Margot Robbie Reveals the Secret Behind Her Viral ‘Barbie’ High Heel Scene

The actress said it only took about eight takes to get the perfect shot

Michelle Lee
Published on June 27, 2023
Barbie world might be a fantasy, but its frontwoman Margot Robbie is the real deal. 

In a new interview with Fandango posted to TikTok, the 32-year-old actress shared the simple details behind her now-famous scene (featured in the first trailer for the film released in April) that stars Barbie's feet, in perfectly arched shape, stepping out of a pair of pink pom-pom heels.

"Were those your feet? How many takes [did it take to film]? Were you propped on to something?” the interviewer asked. 

Robbie did, in fact, literally put herself in Barbie's shoe and filmed the shot herself, though she admitted that it wasn't an arduous task. “It probably took about eight takes, wasn’t that many,” she shared. 

Explaining how the process went behind the scenes, Robbie added: “They are my feet. I walked up, they had little sticky bits on the floor, like double-sided tape, for the shoes so they wouldn’t come off so that I could get my feet out of them. I was holding on to a bar, but that’s it. I wasn’t in a harness or anything like that.” 

Her costar Issa Rae, who plays President Barbie, commended, “What a perfect arch.” 

Their other castmate Kate McKinnon then asked if Robbie’s dancing background had anything to do with her immaculate footwork. “I did ballet when I was a kid,” explained the Oscar nominee nonchalantly.

But, Robbie confirmed that she just loves to be authentic when it comes to acting. 

“I always try to do my own inserts. I don’t like when I watch a movie and I know it’s not my hands. I hate that so much. I always say to the director, ‘Please let me know my own things.’ I don’t like knowing that I didn’t do them.” 

Before Robbie’s backstory was released, the onscreen moment quickly became the talk of the internet as fans wondered how her feet were able to stay poised and in Mattel doll formation. 

Among those curious viewers was Chrissy Teigen, who took her passion to Twitter. 

"I need to know everything about this shot. How many takes, if she held onto something, was she harnessed, is the landing mark sticky, are they her feet, who did the pedicure, really just a documentary on this shot," she wrote. 

One of her followers proposed the use of CGI, while another thought that, perhaps a professional foot model was called to set. But, no, it was just Robbie’s talent. 

The Greta Gerwig-directed film, out July 21, also stars Ryan Gosling (as Ken), America Ferrera, Dua Lipa and more.

The Barbie crew recently got together for a stylish press junket in Beverly Hills, California.

Robbie wore a custom hot pink Valentino halter-neck gown with a white polka-dot print, that emanated her character's bubbly energy. She accessorized with white pumps and a mustard yellow shoulder bag.

Meanwhile, Gosling, 42, sported a minimalistic outfit consisting of white T-shirt, cream-colored cardigan with red accents and black jeans.

