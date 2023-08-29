Margot Robbie Kisses Husband Tom Ackerley in PDA-Filled Greece Vacation

This Barbie is going to the beach!

On Monday, Margot Robbie was spotted on the shores of the island of Sifnos in Greece, marking a relaxing getaway after Greta Gerwig’s Barbie released in July. She was seen soaking in the sun and packing on the PDA with her husband, film producer Tom Ackerley.

The pair were pictured in the water of the island in the Cyclades as they shared a sweet kiss and embraced. Ackerley wore a pastel pair of swim shorts, while Robbie donned a stark white one-piece for her dip in the sea.



Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley arrive on Sifnos island. BACKGRID

When they touched down on the tiny Mediterranean island, the couple were spotted hauling their luggage off to their accommodations.

The Barbie star toted around two bubblegum pink luggage bags, fitting for her new hit movie's aesthetic.



Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley share a kiss in the Mediterranean sea. BACKGRID

The Greecian getaway was the first time Robbie and Ackerley were spotted on vacation together since the two appeared on the Barbie pink carpet.



In July, Robbie, who stars as Barbie herself in the comedy, dropped the film's pink theme for its world premiere as she arrived in a sparkling black gown complete with additional sleeved gloves and a diamond necklace, which appeared to match a Barbie doll's costume from a 1960 Mattel toy.

Meanwhile, Ackerley — a producer on the film who has been married to Robbie since 2016 — matched his wife with a simple black tuxedo. At the time, he could be seen placing his hand around Robbie's waist as the couple posed for photos together on Barbie's appropriately pink-colored red carpet.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley at the premiere of 'Barbie.'. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The couple first met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française; Ackerley worked as an assistant director on the film, while Robbie costarred with Michelle Williams and Kristin Scott Thomas. They began dating the following year and tied the knot in 2016.

The pair married in a private ceremony on Australia's Gold Coast. Shortly after news broke that Robbie and Ackerley — who didn't publicly announce their engagement prior to the wedding — had exchanged vows, Robbie confirmed the news with a cheeky Instagram post in which she gave her husband a kiss and showed off a diamond ring.

Robbie and Ackerley, who rarely make public appearances together, maintain a working relationship on top of their romantic partnership. In 2014, they co-founded a production company alongside friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr called LuckyChap Entertainment.