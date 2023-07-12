Margot Robbie Embodies 'Enchanted Evening' Barbie in Vivienne Westwood for London Premiere

The actress channeled the 1960s doll in a vintage draped corset gown at the 'Barbie' premiere in London on Wednesday

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
Updated on July 12, 2023 04:58PM EDT

Margot Robbie looked simply enchanting in her latest Barbie ensemble.

The actress, 33, channeled the iconic Mattel doll once again at the London premiere of the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie film on Wednesday.

This time, she embodied the 1960s Enchanted Evening Barbie in a custom Vivienne Westwood couture Moonlight gown, her stylist Andrew Mukamal confirmed on Instagram.

Like her doll counterpart, Robbie donned a blush pink satin draped corset dress with a matching side train, accented by a rose motif brooch inside the flower-shaped orb. The ensemble also featured a white tulle stole and matte ivory opera gloves.

Wearing a chic updo with face-framing bangs, the Oscar-nominated star styled the vintage look with a pair of silver peep-toe jeweled Christian Louboutin heels and a multilayered Assael pearl necklace and earrings.

Margot Robbie, Enchanted Evening Barbie

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage; Mattel

Robbie’s enchanted ensemble comes after she sparkled in a black sequin dress that was an exact replica of the 1960s Barbie’s Solo in the Spotlight outfit while on the pink carpet of the Barbie world premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Margot Robbie

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

The actress, who stars as the titular character in the upcoming film, wore a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture bustier dress with sequin embroidery, designed by creative director Daniel Roseberry. The multi-layered tulle hem was decorated by a red hand-painted embroidered rose that matched Robbie’s red lipstick and toenails. 

She accessorized her look with black opera gloves as she held onto a light pink silk mousseline scarf. She added a pair of black Manolo Blahnik peep-toe mules and Lorraine Schwartz diamond necklaces, earrings and ring to finish the look.

Margot Robbie attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Robbie also sported a retro high ponytail with a swooping side fringe in an identical match to the Spotlight Barbie also, which Mukamal confirmed was the inspiration for her head-to-toe look on Instagram.

Robbie’s hairstylist Bryce Scarlett strived for a “high-glamour doll-like” updo, as the pro began coming up with the look two months ago, when he first saw the Schiaparelli design.

“​​We’ve worked really hard to recreate these iconic looks while still making sure Margot’s modern glamour shines through,” Scarlett told PEOPLE of working alongside Robbie and Mukamal. “This press tour has been more creative and inspired than anything we’ve done before. Having such a clear and iconic template to build off of has been a dream.”

Margot Robbie, Barbie Red Carpet Looks

Jaime Nogales/Medios/Getty; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Chung Sung-Jun/Getty; Don Arnold/WireImage

The actress has gone above and beyond delivering her own simple take on the doll’s over-the-top glamour on the press tour for the movie, telling PEOPLE, “Well, it's not subtle, but it's very fun!”

In Sydney, Australia, Robbie donned a black-and-white-stripped Hervé Léger bandage dress. Topping it all off with the classic cat-eye sunglasses, Robbie paid homage to the original 1959 Barbie.

She then used a South Korea stop on the press tour to debut a double look. First, she conquered Barbie’s day attire, taking on a hot pink Versace skirt suit to emanate business mogul chic. Later, for Barbie’s night look, Robbie switched to a Versace tulle skirt and bodice. 

“We're finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who are actually collecting those Barbies. We're hoping to get them excited,” she said at the Barbie world premiere in Los Angeles. “We're pairing Barbie references with great designers.”

See Robbie alongside Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef and more, in Barbie when it hits theaters on July 21.

