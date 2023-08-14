Margot Robbie Expected to Earn $50 Million as Producer and Star of Blockbuster 'Barbie': Report

Margot Robbie is raking in big Barbie bucks.

The 33-year-old star of Barbie, who also produced the film, is expected to earn $50 million as part of a deal that combines her salary and back-end box office bonuses, according to Variety, which cited multiple sources. Her husband Tom Ackerley is also a producer on the film.

Reps for Warner Bros. and Robbie did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Barbie has so far surpassed $1 billion at the worldwide box office, making Greta Gerwig the highest-grossing female director of a live-action movie at the global box office, per The Hollywood Reporter. It topped 2019's Captain Marvel, which was co-directed by Anna Boden.

Robbie produced Barbie with her company LuckyChap Entertainment, which previously produced Birds of Prey and the Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman.

America Ferrera, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

She hand-picked Gerwig to direct and co-write the project with Gerwig's real-life partner Noah Baumbach. Originally, Robbie wanted Gal Gadot to play Barbie before Gerwig convinced her to take the part.

“It wasn’t that I ever wanted to play Barbie, or dreamt of being Barbie, or anything like that. This is going to sound stupid, but I really didn’t even think about playing Barbie until years into developing the project," Robbie told Vogue in May.

Before Barbie achieved its box-office milestone, which the film clinched just over two weeks after its release, Robbie told Collider that she pitched Barbie as a film that could make $1 billion.

"I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they’re brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director," she said to the outlet.

An example she gave while "naming anything that’s been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years" was "dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg," aka 1993's Jurassic Park, which launched a movie franchise.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"And I was like, 'And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig.' And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?" she joked in the interview, before the film ended up making good on that promise.

Barbie revitalized the movie theater business this summer, thanks also in part to the internet's viral "Barbenheimer" trend, challenging fans to see both Barbie and Christopher Nolan's three-hour historical drama Oppenheimer. The two films opened in theaters on the same weekend, breaking moviegoing records together.



Barbie is in theaters now.

